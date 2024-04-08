New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Using pulp and paper waste to scrub carbon from emissions

Date:
April 8, 2024
Source:
McGill University
Summary:
Researchers have come up with an innovative approach to improve the energy efficiency of carbon conversion, using waste material from pulp and paper production. The technique they've pioneered not only reduces the energy required to convert carbon into useful products, but also reduces overall waste in the environment.
Share:
FULL STORY

Researchers at McGill University have come up with an innovative approach to improve the energy efficiency of carbon conversion, using waste material from pulp and paper production.

The technique they've pioneered using the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan not only reduces the energy required to convert carbon into useful products, but also reduces overall waste in the environment.

"We are one of the first groups to combine biomass recycling or utilization with CO2 capture," said Ali Seifitokaldani, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in Electrocatalysis for Renewable Energy Production and Conversion. The research team, from McGill's Electrocatalysis Lab, published their findings in the journal RSC Sustainability.

Capturing carbon emissions is one of the most exciting emerging tools to fight climate change. The biggest challenge is figuring out what to do with the carbon once the emissions have been removed, especially since capturing CO2 can be expensive. The next hurdle is that transforming CO2 into useful products takes energy. Researchers want to make the conversion process as efficient and profitable as possible.

Story Source:

Materials provided by McGill University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Roger Lin, Haoyan Yang, Hanyu Zheng, Mahdi Salehi, Amirhossein Farzi, Poojan Patel, Xiao Wang, Jiaxun Guo, Kefang Liu, Zhengyuan Gao, Xiaojia Li, Ali Seifitokaldani. Efficient integration of carbon dioxide reduction and 5-hydroxymethylfurfural oxidation at high current density. RSC Sustainability, 2024; 2 (2): 445 DOI: 10.1039/D3SU00379E

Cite This Page:

McGill University. "Using pulp and paper waste to scrub carbon from emissions." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 8 April 2024. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240408130636.htm>.
McGill University. (2024, April 8). Using pulp and paper waste to scrub carbon from emissions. ScienceDaily. Retrieved April 8, 2024 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240408130636.htm
McGill University. "Using pulp and paper waste to scrub carbon from emissions." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240408130636.htm (accessed April 8, 2024).

Explore More

from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES

Breaking

this hour
this week

Strange & Offbeat

 