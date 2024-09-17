Recent study reveals reduced maths performance of adults with Dyspraxia

Dyspraxia, also known as Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), can have a bigger impact on adult mathematical performance than previously thought, according to new research from the University of Surrey.

DCD is a prevalent neurodevelopmental movement condition affecting approximately 5% of the population. It is characterised by difficulties with fine and/or gross motor coordination. These challenges often persist into adulthood, impacting daily activities and academic performance. Despite its high prevalence, DCD remains poorly understood, particularly in adults.

Previous research has highlighted that children with DCD tend to have lower maths performance compared to their neurotypical peers. However, until now, no studies have examined the maths performance of adults with DCD, a crucial gap in understanding this condition's lifelong impact.

DCD affects movement coordination skills, and consequently, people with DCD may perform less well than expected for their age in many daily activities such as balance, sports and learning to drive. It is often identified in early childhood and is a lifelong condition.

The research team investigated the influence of cognitive (working memory) and emotional (maths anxiety) factors on the maths performance of adults with and without DCD. Adults with DCD demonstrated lower working memory and maths performance and reported higher levels of maths anxiety compared to adults without DCD.

As part of the investigation, participants completed as many simple mental arithmetic tasks as possible in one minute. This task was assumed to be fully automated in adults, with little use of working memory. However, individuals with DCD completed fewer tasks accurately, suggesting a possible slower processing speed during this straightforward numerical task.

Further analysis showed that the maths performance of adults with DCD was more strongly linked to working memory than the neurotypical population. This suggests that adults with DCD lacked automation with these tasks and had to rely on working memory for additional support, making them slower and less accurate in their answers.

Dr Anna-Stiina Wallinheimo, lead author of the study and Research Fellow in Cognitive Psychology, at the University of Surrey, said:

"Our research demonstrates a clear link between working memory resources and maths performance in adults with Dyspraxia.

"Interestingly, we found that adults with DCD may rely more heavily on working memory to perform even simple arithmetic tasks. By understanding the reliance on working memory and the unique impact of maths anxiety, educators can develop targeted interventions to improve maths performance and overall cognitive well-being in people with DCD. "

Given the lifelong nature of DCD and the crucial importance of strong numeracy skills for everyday activities (such as financial planning, cooking, and time management), the insights gained from this research will undeniably make an invaluable contribution to the existing literature.

Dr Judith Gentle, co-author of the study and Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Surrey, said:

"This research not only advances our understanding of the cognitive challenges faced by adults with Dyspraxia but also underscores the need for tailored educational approaches.

"Our findings advocate for a more nuanced view of cognitive support, moving beyond traditional methods to address the specific needs of adults with DCD."