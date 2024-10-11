People with dyslexia and dyscalculia show less bias, study shows

Dyslexia and dyscalculia are most commonly acknowledged as posing challenges linked to people's literacy and numeracy.

However, a new study has shown those with the conditions may have previously unheralded strengths, namely reduced bias against others based on characteristics such as their disability, race or gender.

The research set out to explore whether, and to what extent, those with the two learning difficulties acquire certain traits that most people with no disabilities develop automatically.

To do this, it examined data amassed through Project Implicit's Implicit Association Test (IAT) database on attitudes to disability.

It analysed both the responses to a number of questions -- and the time taken to respond -- from more than 460,000 people, including 22,747 with physical disabilities, 14,700 with dyslexia, and 1,721 with dyscalculia,

The results showed those with dyslexia exhibited significantly less implicit bias than those with no disability, something the researchers had predicted based on existing knowledge of the condition and its effects.

However, those with dyscalculia exhibited even less bias, compared to those with dyslexia and from the wider population.

The researchers say the results provide new insights into the development of people with conditions such as dyslexia and dyscalculia.

However, they say they are particularly striking in that they support previous suggestions that not all the impacts of such conditions are as negative as many people might perceive them to be.

Published in the journal Neurodiversity, the study was led by Dr Gray Atherton and Dr Liam Cross from the University of Plymouth's School of Psychology.

It is part of their wider programme of research looking at the experiences of people with a range of neurodiverse conditions, which has recently involved studies looking at whether board and role-playing games have benefits for those with autism.

Dr Cross said: "For most people, categorising social groups is one of the first things we automatically learn how to do. It means we inherently know things about people's race and gender and, as a result, begin to exhibit certain implicit and psychological biases. Our study shows there are groups within society who, in line with difficulties developing literacy and numeracy skills, may not develop these biases. Our contention would be that not having these biases is a good thing, for the individuals concerned and for modern society as a whole."

Dr Atherton added: "Our research always tries to explore if there are ways to consider a learning disability as far more than just an individual or a negative issue. Based on this new study, we can see how people with dyslexia and dyscalculia are potentially not being influenced by many of society's rules in the way that those without such a condition are. It reinforces the message that not everyone needs to be at the same level of competence, as they can brings other strengths to society's table."