Rangers lead ground-breaking effort to monitor Uganda's lion population in critical stronghold

In a new study published in Nature Communications Biology, wildlife rangers from the Uganda Wildlife Authority have demonstrated their ability to generate precise and reliable data on lion populations in Uganda’s Nile Delta, a critical stronghold for African lions.

The study reveals that wildlife rangers, a critical component of global conservation efforts but often underutilised in scientific research, can play a pivotal role in the conservation science surrounding the world’s most beloved big cat.

Rangers are effective at monitoring lions and are an underutilised resource

The study showed rangers trained in search-encounter surveys (the scientific gold standard for lion monitoring) provided robust and cost-effective data on lion populations.

With 102 detections over 76 days, the lion density in the Murchison Falls Nile Delta was estimated at 13.91 lions per 100 km², highlighting this area as a significant stronghold for lion conservation.

While rangers were often on the front lines of wildlife protection, they were rarely included in scientific research efforts.

This study is one of the first to demonstrate that rangers could effectively lead and contribute to data collection and population monitoring of threatened wildlife.

Their intimate knowledge of the landscapes and behaviour of target species make them invaluable champions for conservation.

Cost-effectiveness of rangers

One of the most striking results of the study was the cost efficiency of ranger-led surveys.

The cost of the ranger effort was 50% lower than using remote infrared camera traps, another popular method used for surveying big cats, showing that ranger-led initiatives could be a more sustainable and cost-effective method for monitoring lions in Africa.

Despite deploying 64 infrared camera traps, the cameras yielded only two usable detections for individual identification, suggesting that camera traps, in their current form, were not yet suitable for lion population monitoring.

Murchison's Nile Delta a critical lion stronghold

The study identified the Nile Delta within Murchison Falls National Park (Uganda’s largest protected area) as a vital area for lion conservation.

The region supported high lion densities, despite significant pressures from poaching and oil exploration, making it a critical priority conservation area in the country.

Incorporate rangers’ skills in future studies

By empowering rangers and focusing on protecting critical habitats such as the Nile Delta, we could ensure a future for Uganda’s lions.

This study offered a useful case study for scaling up lion monitoring efforts across Africa, using the invaluable skills of rangers to safeguard these iconic predators.

The authors advocated for a broader adoption of incorporating the field skills of wildlife rangers to survey lions across Africa to ensure more consistent and reliable wildlife data, which was critical for adaptive conservation management.

Dr Alex Braczkowski, lead author: “Rangers are the unsung heroes of wildlife conservation, our co-authors, Lilian Namukose and Silva Musobozi, have worked for the Uganda Wildlife Authority for over a decade and their deeply intimate knowledge for where lions were in the Murchison landscape allowed us to get a good idea of the status of lions in this critical area. Our study shows bringing rangers into wildlife monitoring and census efforts could be immensely powerful for lions across Africa.”

Mrs Lilian Namukose, Uganda Wildlife Authority ranger and co-author on the study: “This was the first scientific study of wildlife where I directly participated and my first entry point into science. Through rigorous training in three workshops across three national parks, we quickly learnt to incorporate lion data collection alongside our daily field duties. We are grateful to the Uganda Wildlife Authority for the opportunity to be involved in this work.”

Mr Silva Musobozi, Uganda Wildlife Authority ranger and co-author on the study: “Rangers are arguably the closest group to wildlife on the ground and have good knowledge of animal behaviour. Through capacity building and training, rangers can be better incorporated into the scientific and management process.”

Mr Orin Cornille, field coordinator of the Volcanoes Safaris Partnership Trust and co-author on the study: “Incorporating Uganda Wildlife Authority Rangers allowed our broader research team to focus on other parts of this very large national park. Their field knowledge of lion behaviour meant a high sample size of great data.”

Professor Duan Biggs, Associate Professor at Northern Arizona University and co-author on the study: “Our paper shows that by partnering with in-country conservation agencies and enabling local rangers – we can obtain a precise estimate of lion numbers at a fraction of the cost of other techniques."