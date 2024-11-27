New approach to epilepsy treatment combines genetics and brain mapping

Researchers from Professor Vijay Tiwari's research group at the Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Southern Denmark, have developed a new method called MoPEDE, which has the potential to improve epilepsy treatment. The method combines brain measurements with genetic analyses, offering deeper insights into the origins and mechanisms of epileptic seizures.

How MoPEDE works: Bridging genetics and brain measurements

Epilepsy is a condition that occurs when the brain suddenly sends irregular signals, triggering seizures. Pinpointing the exact regions in the brain where seizures originate is essential for effective patient care. The MoPEDE method uses SEEG electrodes, which not only record the brain's electrical activity but also collect biological material such as RNA and DNA from affected areas.

-We can now extract valuable genetic information from a very small amount of material," explains Dr Arun Mahesh Mariappan, Adjunct Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine.

-This data sheds light on why some brain regions trigger seizures while others remain unaffected.

A step towards personalised treatments

MoPEDE was developed in close collaboration with Professor David Henshall's team at RCSI in Dublin. By combining genetic data with detailed brain measurements, the method offers doctors a more precise map of epileptic regions. This is especially beneficial for patients who do not respond to medication or require surgical intervention.

-For the first time, we can accurately link specific genetic patterns to epileptic regions in the brain, says Dr Anuj Dwivedi, Postdoc, Department of Molecular Medicine.

The findings could pave the way for personalised, patient-specific treatments.

Promising results and future potential

In the long term, the method not only has the potential to enhance diagnosis but could also contribute to the development of new treatment approaches tailored to different types of epilepsy.

For the many patients and their families, this means better everyday lives with fewer uncertainties and more effective treatments. Researchers hope MoPEDE will soon be incorporated into clinical practice, helping more individuals achieve greater control over their epilepsy.

Facts about the MoPEDE method and its potential

How does MoPEDE work?

MoPEDE (Multimodal Profiling of Epileptic Brain Activity via Explanted Depth Electrodes) uses SEEG electrodes, which are placed in the brain during epilepsy diagnostics.

When the electrodes are removed, biological material such as RNA and DNA is analysed using advanced techniques like RNA sequencing and DNA methylation analysis.

The data is combined with brain measurements to create a detailed map of epileptic regions.

What has the method demonstrated?

MoPEDE can identify unique genetic patterns in the brain areas where seizures originate.

The method provides insight into both known and new mechanisms underlying epilepsy, which can improve diagnosis and treatment.

Limitations and next steps: