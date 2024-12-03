Unlocking the potential of nickel: New study reveals how to use single atoms to turn CO2 into valuable chemical resources

A study published in Physical Review Letters by the Interface Science Department at the Fritz Haber Institute has unveiled new insights into the electrocatalytic reduction of CO 2 using nickel-based catalysts. The research, led by Dr. Janis Timoshenko and Prof. Dr. Beatriz Roldán Cuenya, marks a significant advancement in the quest for sustainable and efficient CO 2 conversion technologies aimed to close the artificial carbon cycle.

Nickel and nitrogen co-doped carbon (Ni-N-C) catalysts have shown exceptional performance in converting CO 2 into CO, a valuable chemical feedstock. However, the exact working mechanism of these catalysts has remained elusive -- until now. The study "Unveiling the Adsorbate Configurations in Ni Single Atom Catalysts during CO 2 Electrocatalytic Reduction using Operando XAS, XES and Machine Learning" provides direct experimental insights into the nature of adsorbates (molecules that stick to the catalyst's surface) forming at the nickel sites and the evolving structure of the active sites during the CO 2 reduction reaction (CO 2 RR).

How They Did It

The research team employed advanced techniques like operando hard X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) and valence-to-core X-ray emission spectroscopy (vtc-XES) to observe the catalysts in action. These advanced methods, combined with machine learning and density functional theory, allowed the team to map out the local atomic and electronic structure of the catalysts in unprecedented detail. This work illustrates the power or a multi-technique operando characterization approach combined with machine learning and modelling to extract in depth mechanistic insight.

Why It Matters

Understanding how nickel-based catalysts interact with CO 2 at the atomic level is crucial for their rational design aiming to improve their efficiency and selectivity. This knowledge can lead to the development of more effective and long-lived catalysts, making the CO 2 reduction process more viable for industrial applications. Essentially, this research helps pave the way for turning CO 2 , a greenhouse gas, into valuable resources like carbon monoxide (CO), which can be used in various industrial processes, including those where it can be combined with green hydrogen from water electrolysis for the synthesis of high order hydrocarbons.

Imagine trying to bake a perfect cake without knowing how the ingredients interact in the oven and how the cake rises or eventually gets burnt during the baking. In the oven analogy one can see through a window and use the visual information to make changes in the temperature and baking time. The present study is like having a high-tech camera that lets you see exactly how the ingredients mix and change as they bake, allowing you to tweak the recipe (and/or oven conditions) while you are baking for the best results. Similarly, by understanding how CO 2 interacts with nickel catalysts, scientists can fine-tune the process to generate the desired products more efficiently.