New AI technology helps scientists detect which pollutants in England's lakes are most harmful to life, and identify species which are at highest risk

Scientists can now identify the most harmful pollutants present in UK waters that are having the biggest impact on biodiversity thanks to pioneering AI technology developed at the University of Birmingham, a new study published in Environmental DNA has revealed.

The new technology allowed the team of scientists to analyse water and biofilm samples from 52 freshwater lakes across the country, efficiently and effectively sifting through reams of complex data to find key links between the presence of pollutants and biodiversity loss. The data concluded that insecticides and fungicides were the main factors affecting biodiversity, along with 43 other physico-chemical factors, including heavy metals and alkalinity.

Lead author of the study Dr Niamh Eastwood explained: "Up until now, DNA-based methods have been used to estimate changes in indicator species, or species groups (e.g. diatoms), but have tended to focus on individual environmental factors like temperature or pH, overlooking the complex interaction between biodiversity and environmental change. This narrow approach is now insufficient to address the complexities of a world facing multiple stressors and rapidly emerging threats to water and wildlife. The results from our study highlighted the severe impact that insecticides and fungicides from agricultural runoff have on aquatic ecosystems. It is clear that these chemicals are harming many more species than those which they are intended for, which makes them of great concern."

Senior author Professor Luisa Orsini added: "Protecting biodiversity is more important than ever. Effective conservation goes beyond looking at how single environmental factors affect individual species. Instead, it requires understanding of how these factors interact with climate and other environmental changes to drive overall biodiversity loss. Our innovative, data-driven approach embraces the complexity of natural systems, while providing actional targets for regulators. By analysing vast amounts of data, we can uncover which environmental factors have the greatest impact on sensitive species. This insight is key to developing targeted, effective conservation strategies that can address the root causes of biodiversity decline and help preserve our planet's ecosystems. With this approach, we aim to pave the way for smarter, science-backed conservation efforts that safeguard the natural world for future generations."

Dr. Jiarui Zhou, a senior author of the study, highlighted the transformative power of artificial intelligence in tackling environmental challenges. " This study utilises advanced statistical learning to integrate complex multimodal datasets, showcasing how AI-powered approaches can revolutionise environmental science," Dr. Zhou explained. "By enabling the prioritisation of species for conservation and identifying the chemicals most harmful to biodiversity, this approach opens new pathways for protecting our natural world. This breakthrough showcases how cutting-edge technology can drive practical solutions in conservation and environmental protection, setting the stage for a healthier, more sustainable planet."

Arron Watson, co-author of the study, emphasised the practical implications of the research, stating: "Our study highlighted the harmful effects of chemicals banned shortly after our study, providing confidence in the approach to uncover harmful substances. This approach could also be used to detect chemicals that still cause harm to biodiversity even after their use is discontinued, due to their persistence in the environment"

This groundbreaking work underscores the importance of proactive measures in chemical regulation and demonstrates the long-lasting impact harmful substances can have on ecosystems. By identifying and addressing these threats, this research supports stronger, data-driven strategies for safeguarding biodiversity and protecting the environment.