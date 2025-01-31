Zika uses human skin as 'mosquito magnet' to spread virus further

Zika virus hijacks the skin of its human host to send out chemical signals that lure more mosquitoes to infect and spread the disease further, new research shows.

Zika transmission has been reported more than 90 countries as the spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that carries the virus, as well as dengue and chikungunya, has increased over recent years as an effect of climate change and urbanisation. Yet surprisingly little is known about the factors that drive Zika transmission success.

A new study led by Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and published in Communications Biology shows that Zika causes metabolic changes in human skin that essentially transforms it from a protective barrier to a magnet for mosquitoes.

Their research shows that the Zika virus alters gene and protein expression in dermal fibroblasts, the cell type responsible for maintaining structural integrity in the skin. These metabolic changes increase the production of certain chemicals emitted through the skin, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), that are attractive to mosquitoes and encourage them to bite. Their findings are supported by an extensive meta-proteome analysis, a technique that examines the overall effect of the interaction of different types of gene and protein within an organism.

Dr Noushin Emami, Reader at LSTM and co-lead author on the paper, said: "Our findings show that Zika virus isn't just passively transmitted, but it actively manipulates human biology to ensure its survival.

"As Zika cases rise and Aedes mosquitoes expand their range, understanding the mechanisms by which they gain a transmission advantage could unlock new strategies for combating arboviruses. This could include developing genetic interventions that disrupt the signal transmitted through the skin which seems to be so attractive to mosquitoes. The possibilities are as intriguing as they are urgent."

Zika

Most Zika infections do not lead to disease, and those that do generally cause mild symptoms that last for 2-7 days.

Zika can occasionally cause more serious complications and can harm a developing baby if contracted by a pregnant woman.

This study was conducted in collaboration with Emami Lab at Stockholm University, alongside researchers from the Nature Research Centre in Vilnius, the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hanover, Molecular Attraction AB, Umeå University, Leibniz University Hannover, and the University of Greenwich.