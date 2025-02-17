Unique five-atom bismuth ring synthesized

Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have synthesized a Bi 5 --ring, a molecule with five bismuth atoms, and stabilized it in a metal complex. Their discovery fills a gap in chemical knowledge and enables future applications in materials research, catalysis, and electronics. Their findings have been published in Nature Chemistry.



"By synthesizing the Bi 5 --ring, we've answered a long-standing question of basic research. In the future, this molecule could play an important role in the development of new materials and chemical processes," said Professor Stefanie Dehnen from KIT's Institute for Inorganic Chemistry, where she heads the cluster-based materials research group. According to Dehnen, it is of particular interest that the Bi5⁻-ring has a structure similar to that of the cyclopentadienyl molecule (C 5 H 5 )⁻, which has a wide range of industrial applications. However, the Bi 5 ⁻-ring differs with its greater mass and unique electronic properties.

Chemical Puzzle Solved after Decades

For decades, researchers have sought heavy analogues of the cyclopentadienyl ring, i.e. molecules in which the original carbon and hydrogen atoms are replaced by atoms of heavier elements. Such molecules have potentially interesting and attractive properties for catalyzing chemical reactions or for use in materials for electronic components. The analogue with atoms of bismuth (a heavy but non-toxic metallic element) had not been produced previously although the ring was predicted to have aromatic properties, such as a stable distribution of electrons, similar to those of (C 5 H 5 )⁻. The successful isolation of the ring shows that even the heaviest variants can be integrated in stable compounds and used in chemical reactions. High-precision analytical methods, applied in collaboration with groups headed by Professor Florian Weigend from the Institute for Quantum Materials and Technologies (IQMT) and Professor Wolfgang Wernsdorfer from the Physikalisches Institut at KIT, provided detailed insights into the special electronic and magnetic characteristics of the product [{IMesCo} 2 Bi 5 ]. As expected, the results demonstrated that this molecule is particularly promising for applications in catalysis and electronics.

Dehnen and her team achieved the synthesis with a combination of experience, intuition and modern synthesis techniques. According to Dehnen, a recent recipient of the IUPAC Award for Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering, a crucial factor was the use of a special solvent.

Sustainable Technologies Could Benefit