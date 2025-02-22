Underwater mics and machine learning aid right whale conservation

Using underwater microphones and machine learning (ML), Cornell University researchers have developed a new method to estimate North Atlantic right whale numbers -- offering a potentially safer and more cost-effective way to monitor this critically endangered species.

Their study, published in Endangered Species Research, demonstrates how microphones combined with ML and traditional aerial survey methods can help track right whale populations in Cape Cod Bay, a crucial feeding ground where the whales gather each spring.

To track this endangered species, researchers rely on costly and dangerous surveys by airplanes, or use sound recordings to identify their presence, or absence.

"Using sound recordings to monitor whale populations isn't new," said lead author Marissa Garcia of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics. "What makes our study unique is that we were able to take those recordings and go beyond getting information on the presence or absence of whales to getting an approximate number of whales in an area."

The team set out an array of marine autonomous recording units (MARU) across Cape Cod Bay to capture right whale sounds.

Following deployment of the MARUs, the team trained, validated and applied a deep-learning model that could automatically detect right whale sounds with 86% precision.

"By analyzing their distinctive upcall vocalizations, we can detect their presence continuously, day and night," Garcia said. "This kind of round-the-clock monitoring that results from passive acoustic monitoring just isn't possible with traditional aerial surveys, which can only happen in daylight hours and in good weather."

Garcia says there's still some uncertainty in the counts that the team needs to address in future research, but the team is optimistic that monitoring whale vocalizations holds promise for estimating the abundance of right whales to aid in conservation and management efforts.

Having the ability to expand monitoring efforts across larger areas of the ocean will help scientists better assess the species' population numbers across the full extent of its range. Garcia said right whales have been traditionally thought of as a conservation challenge in New England, but right whales are found all along the East Coast.

"Using passive acoustic data and deep-learning tools, we can expand the area we can safely monitor and keep track of this critically endangered species," Garcia said.

The work comes at a critical time for North Atlantic right whales, whose population has declined to fewer than 370 individuals due to ship strikes, fishing gear entanglement and changing ocean conditions affecting their food sources.