Research reveals potential alternatives to 'forever chemicals'

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known as forever chemicals because of their extreme persistence. These compounds have useful properties including durability and waterproofing, so they're commonly used in consumer products like food packaging and cosmetics, as well as industrial processes. But PFAS' potential negative impacts on human health are driving the search for potentially safer substitutes. Now, researchers publishing in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology propose alternatives for many applications.

"Our new online database of alternatives for the uses of PFAS highlights 530 potential alternatives and reveals where more innovation is needed," says Ian Cousins, a co-author of the study.

Previous research on PFAS replacements has been fragmented because forever chemicals do such a good job at what they're meant to do. But mounting evidence indicates their potential impacts on humans, such as increased cholesterol, reduced effectiveness of vaccines in children and increased risk of some types of cancers. Therefore, several regions, including members of the European Union and states in the U.S., have initiated restrictions on PFAS use. To support industries and companies transitioning away from forever chemicals, Romain Figuière, Cousins and colleagues wanted to analyze alternatives that are readily available and highlight potential gaps where safer substitutes are lacking.

The researchers first developed an open-access online database that:

Documents all known uses of PFAS.

Describes the functions provided.

Lists potential alternatives that can deliver the same or similar functions.

Evaluates the suitability and market availability of the alternatives.

The database identifies over 300 applications of PFAS used across 18 categories, including pharmaceuticals, cookware and clothing, and 530 alternatives that perform similar functions. Their findings indicate substitutes for PFAS in 40 applications, such as coatings for food packaging and musical instrument strings, and highlight the opportunities for industries to make potentially safer choices in those categories. However, the study identifies 83 applications that currently lack forever-chemical alternatives, especially in industrial processes like plastic and rubber production. The researchers say this gap presents an opportunity for further research to find realistic replacements that are safe and keep unnecessary forever chemicals out of the environment.