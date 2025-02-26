Successful strategies for collaborative species conservation

How can the loss of species and habitats in agricultural landscapes be stopped? Up to now, measures have mostly been implemented by individual farms. In contrast, agri-environmental measures that are planned across farms at landscape level offer greater potential for creating suitable habitats for different species as a mosaic in the landscape. However, successful landscape level approaches also require cooperation between farms and other stakeholders from local governments, politics and nature conservation. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have therefore identified essential key factors that facilitate successful agricultural-environmental collaboration at landscape level. The results of the study were published in People and Nature.

The study is based on the "Kooperativ" project of the Universities of Göttingen and Rostock and the Landvolk Northeim-Osterode. 41 farmers have planted perennial flowering areas on a total area of 250 hectares in 31 landscapes, which not only serve as a habitat for species in the agricultural landscape, but also promote habitat connectivity. "Collaboration makes it possible to achieve ecological effects on a much larger scale than is possible through individual measures," explains project leader Professor Catrin Westphal from the Functional Agrobiodiversity and Agroecology Group at the University of Göttingen. From the project experience, the researchers have identified three key factors for the long-term success of such initiatives: Bridging structures, i.e. round tables, are essential for the exchange of ideas; regional coordinators -- so-called facilitators -- network those involved and provide support with agricultural expertise; taking needs such as simplified administrative processes and financial incentives into account increases motivation.

The benefits of the project go far beyond biodiversity conservation in agricultural landscapes. The close collaboration also strengthens social interaction in rural regions: "Farmers really appreciate the fact that they can actively engage in dialogue with the local population," emphasises Dr Stefan Schüler from the same group, coordinator of the Kooperativ project. "At the same time, bridges are built between different interest groups, which strengthens mutual trust and understanding."

Kooperativ is funded by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation with funds from the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection as part of the Federal Programme for Biological Diversity. It is regarded as a flagship project for transdisciplinary cooperation and implementation of agri-environmental measures at landscape level and shows how local initiatives can become European role models if they are based on collaboration, trust and shared responsibility.