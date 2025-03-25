Oxygen for Mars

To mitigate global climate change, emissions of the primary culprit, carbon dioxide, must be drastically reduced. A newly developed process helps solve this problem: CO 2 is directly split electrochemically into carbon and oxygen. As a Chinese research team reports in the journal Angewandte Chemie, oxygen could also be produced in this way under water or in space -- without requiring stringent conditions such as pressure and temperature.

Leafy plants are masters of the art of carbon neutrality: during photosynthesis, they convert CO 2 into oxygen and glucose. Hydrogen atoms play an important role as "mediators." However, the process is not particularly efficient. In addition, the oxygen produced does not come from the CO 2 but from the absorbed water. True splitting of CO 2 is not taking place in plants and also could not be achieved at moderate temperatures by technical means so far.

Ping He, Haoshen Zhou, and their team at Nanjing University, in collaboration with researcher from Fudan University (Shanghai) have now achieved their goal to directly split CO 2 into elemental carbon and oxygen. Instead of hydrogen, the "mediator" in their method is lithium. The team developed an electrochemical device consisting of a gas cathode with a nanoscale cocatalyst made of ruthenium and cobalt (RuCo) as well as a metallic lithium anode. CO 2 is fed into the cathode and undergoes a two-step electrochemical reduction with lithium. Initially, lithium carbonate Li 2 CO 3 is formed, which reacts further to produce lithium oxide Li 2 O and elemental carbon. In an electrocatalytic oxidation process, the Li 2 O is then converted to lithium ions and oxygen gas O 2 . Use of an optimized RuCo catalyst allows for a very high yield of O 2 , over 98.6 %, significantly exceeding the efficiency of natural photosynthesis. As well as pure CO 2 , successful tests were also carried out with mixed gases containing varying fractions of CO 2 , including simulated flue gas, a CO 2 /O 2 mixture, and simulated Mars gas. The atmosphere on Mars consists primarily of CO 2 , though the pressure is less than 1 % of the pressure of Earth's atmosphere. The simulated Mars atmosphere thus contained a mixture of argon and 1 % CO 2 .