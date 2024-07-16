Capturing carbon with energy-efficient sodium carbonate-nanocarbon hybrid material

Industrial emissions are one of the main sources of climate change-inducing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). While adopting renewable and clean energy alternatives is one option for mitigating these carbon emissions, carbon capture technology is another solution to control CO 2 emissions. In big CO 2 -emitting industries, such as cement, oil refineries, and thermal power plants, carbon capture technology can be easily applied to remove CO 2 emissions directly at the source at a feasible cost and with low energy consumption. Different materials have been explored for CO 2 capture in factories, including zeolites, metal−organic frameworks, natural minerals, alkalis, and alkali metal salts. Among them, alkali metal carbonates, such as sodium carbonate (Na 2 CO 3 ), are considered effective and inexpensive materials with stable properties and easy procurement.

Theoretically, Na 2 CO 3 has a decent CO 2 capture capacity and can be easily regenerated for successive uses. However, directly applying Na 2 CO 3 to capture CO 2 causes crystal agglomeration, leading to poor efficiency and shorter longevity. This issue can be eliminated by using a carbon skeleton for Na 2 CO 3 . Porous carbon materials with good pore connectivity provide low density, structural stability, hydrophobicity, and a large surface area that can stabilize Na 2 CO 3 . Previous studies report that Na 2 CO 3 −carbon nanocomposites have a CO 2 capture capacity of 5.2 mmol/g. However, these studies do not inspect the effect of the carbonization temperatures on the overall performance of the material.

Therefore, in a new study published in Energy & Fuels on June 12, 2024, Professor Hirofumi Kanoh and Bo Zhang from the Graduate School of Science, Chiba University, synthesized a hybrid CO 2 capture material consisting of Na 2 CO 3 wrapped with porous nanocarbon. They further evaluated its CO 2 capture and regeneration efficiencies at different carbonization temperatures. The Na 2 CO 3 −carbon hybrids (NaCH) were derived by carbonization of disodium terephthalate at temperatures ranging from 873K to 973 K in the presence of nitrogen as a protective gas. "Reducing CO 2 emissions is an urgent issue, but research on the methods and material systems for CO 2 capture are still lacking. This Na 2 CO 3 −carbon hybrid system proved promising in our initial investigations, prompting us to explore it further," states Prof. Kanoh.

The team measured the hybrid materials' CO 2 capture capacity under humid conditions to mimic the conditions of factory waste exhaust gases. They found that the NaCH hybrids prepared at carbonization temperatures near 913-943 K demonstrated higher CO 2 capture capacities. Among them, NaCH-923 had the highest CO 2 capture capacity of 6.25 mmol/g and a high carbon content of over 40%, which resulted in a larger surface area, enabling a more uniform distribution of Na 2 CO 3 on the nanocarbon surface. This reduced the rate of Na 2 CO 3 crystal agglomeration and led to faster reaction rates.

After NaCH-923 effectively captured CO 2 , the scientists again heated the resultant NaCH-923-CO 2 in the presence of nitrogen to test its regeneration performance. They found that NaCH-923 could be regenerated and used for CO 2 capture for 10 cycles, while retaining over 95% of its initial CO 2 capture capacity. These results indicate that NaCH-923 exhibits good structural strength, durability, and regeneration, which makes it an excellent material for CO 2 capture under humid conditions.

Further experiments on the NaCH-923-CO 2 showed that the sample underwent a steep mass change at 326−373 K (around 80 °C on average). Since the temperature of the exhaust gas from thermal power plants is also typically in that range, the waste heat from factories and power plants can easily be used as a heat source for regenerating NaCH-923, thereby effectively reducing energy consumption.

These findings show that the carbonization temperature significantly influences the CO 2 capture performance and carbon content of NaCH hybrids, with NaCH-923 exhibiting the best characteristics. NaCH-923, being a solid adsorbent, can efficiently capture CO 2 at ambient temperature and pressure with high selectivity for CO 2 and without the problem of equipment corrosion that exists with liquid adsorbents currently used in industries. Moreover, these characteristics allow for its widespread application in various configurations, environments, and diverse industrial settings.

"By transforming Na 2 CO 3 , which already has a good CO 2 capture capacity, into a nanocomposite, it became possible to improve the reaction rate and reduce the decomposition and regeneration temperature. This enables the use of factory waste heat for regeneration at around 80 °C, giving us an energy-cost efficient CO 2 capture system," concludes Prof. Kanoh.

About Professor Hirofumi Kanoh

Hirofumi Kanoh is a Professor at the Graduate School of Science, Chiba University, Japan. He heads the 'Kanoh Lab' or the Molecular Chemistry Lab at the Department of Chemistry. His core research specialization is in physical chemistry with a focus on the creation and characterization of novel nanoporous solids. His research aims to develop new molecular science that can help protect the Earth's environment by utilizing nanospace in solids, and to create basic science aimed at understanding and applying new functions of nanospace and nanostructured materials. He has over 300 publications and over 45 patents in the field of nanochemistry.