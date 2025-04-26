Global survey highlights the challenges of VR-haptic technology in dental education

A recent global survey of 156 institutions reveals strong interest in VR-haptic technology for dental training, yet significant barriers impede widespread adoption. The study was led by the University of Eastern Finland and published in Frontiers in Dental Medicine.

Combining virtual reality with force feedback, VR-haptic technology is becoming more and more common in dental education where it complements traditional preclinical hand skill training methods. The aim of the present study was to understand dental educators' perceptions and needs regarding the acceptability and application of VR-haptics in dental education, as well as to gather suggestions for system improvements.

Over a third of 387 respondents (35%) cited technical limitations in current systems, such as insufficient haptic precision and restricted procedural options, which undermine skill transfer to real patient care. Financial constraints were another major hurdle, with 28% of institutions struggling to afford devices, leading to shortages and limited student access.

Resistance to change also persists: 24% noted low acceptance among educators and students, driven by disruptions to traditional teaching methods. Additionally, 13% highlighted time-intensive curriculum adaptations and training requirements as critical obstacles.

To address these challenges, the authors recommend further hardware and software development, seeking cost-reduction innovations, and providing targeted faculty training to demonstrate VR-haptics' educational benefits. They point out that future success hinges on multidisciplinary collaboration -- particularly among restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, and endodontics -- to develop realistic, discipline-specific training scenarios.