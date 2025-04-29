Using humor in communication helps scientists connect, build trust

Scientists aren't comedians, but it turns out a joke or two can go a long way.

That's according to a new University of Georgia study that found when researchers use humor in their communication -- particularly online -- audiences are more likely to find them trustworthy and credible.

"I think this should make scientists feel more comfortable using humor in their everyday communication, especially online communication," said Alexandra Frank, lead author of the study and a doctoral candidate in UGA's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. "You can still communicate using humor and be viewed as a legitimate, appropriate source of information."

Science can bring smiles

As scientists research difficult and often complicated topics, it's important to keep the key ideas of the research simple for a general audience. One of the best ways to do that is through a little bit of light-heartedness, Frank said.

Frank tested how inserting humor into science-related posts could affect the likability and trustworthiness of scientists and their work.

The research team created four posts with different images on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The content centered around two self-driving cars, as well as the science and policy behind artificial intelligence technology.

One image contained a drawing with two cars and facts on self-driving technology with no joke included. Another contained the two cars and satire about this technology, reading, "A car approaches from the right and begins making precautionary adjustments. The other car acknowledges it. Not a problem unless the slab of meat inside interferes with its A.I. mode."

The third had the two cars sharing the facts themselves, as if they were sentient, and the fourth image had the cars telling the jokes themselves.

Benefits in clever communications

So, which got the most laughs?

The post that used satire and gave the cars more human-like characteristics was rated as the funniest. The respondents were also more likely to believe the scientist when they found the posted content as funny.

Because the scientist posting was considered more credible from the humor, people also considered whatever the scientist posted as fact.

"It is a double-edged sword. When people find something funny, they find things more legitimate. However, that humor could also substitute fact when something is untrue," said Frank.

In this scenario, those chuckling over the use of AI in self-driving cars may have drawn their own opinions on what that technology is like based on that post alone.

"I want for them to not be afraid of humor but to use it really mindfully … The last thing we want is to make scientists less likable." -- Alexandra Frank, Grady College

There's a limit to the type of comedy, however. Science communication can't contain too much sarcasm or negativity, or it loses credibility, the researchers found.

Frank's advice for science communicators looking to build their audience is to keep posts short, clever and try not to strike a nerve.

"I want for them to not be afraid of humor but to use it really mindfully because it can come with drawbacks," Frank said. "Know that it can significantly increase engagement with the public, but scientists should use it cautiously. The last thing we want is to make scientists less likable."

This study was funded by the National Science Foundation. Co-authors include Michael A. Cacciatore, an associate professor in UGA's Grady College, Sara K. Yeo and Leona Yi-Fan Su.