Nursing 2025: No relief in sight as burnout, stress and short staffing persist

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a leader in workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services, today released its fourth annual survey, "Beyond the Bedside: The State of Nursing in 2025" report. In partnership with Florida Atlantic University's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, the study paints a sobering picture of a profession at a breaking point -- where stress, burnout and chronic short staffing continue to jeopardize the well-being of nurses and the quality of patient care nationwide.

The findings are drawn from 2,600 voices across the nursing profession, including seasoned RNs, LPNs, APRNs, and students preparing to enter the field. Despite the spotlight placed on nurses throughout the pandemic and the promises of reform, little progress has been made -- and the consequences are becoming impossible to ignore.

"Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, yet they're still being asked to carry an unsustainable load," said John A. Martins, president & CEO of Cross Country. "This year's report is not just data -- it's a resounding cry for change. If we don't act now, we risk losing an entire generation of dedicated professionals."

Key findings from the 2025 survey:

65% of nurses report high levels of stress and burnout.

Only 60% say they would choose nursing again if given the choice.

Top stressors: short staffing, inadequate pay, lack of leadership support and patient abuse.

67% of student nurses are already concerned about managing their workload.

Despite the challenges, 82% of students express excitement about their future in nursing.

Profession top demands: improved staffing levels, stronger leadership, flexible schedules and meaningful recognition.

"Our data reveals a troubling paradox," said Cameron Duncan, Ph.D., dean of the FAU Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. "While students are hopeful and eager to begin practicing as a nurse, our experienced workforce is sending distress signals loud and clear. This moment requires bold, coordinated action at every level -- from nurse educators to hospital executives to national policy makers."

A Roadmap for Reinvention

The report outlines five critical priorities that health care leaders must address to stabilize the nursing profession and restore hope:

Staffing and recruitment: Build a pipeline of qualified nurses and ensure safe staffing ratios across all units. Competitive pay and benefits: Offer salaries that reflect nurses' essential role and address long-term retention. Work-life balance initiatives: Introduce flexible scheduling, rest spaces and dedicated mental health resources. Leadership and communication: Train managers to lead with empathy, respect and transparency. Streamlined credentialing: Remove bureaucratic hurdles that delay employment and add to administrative fatigue.

"This isn't just about adding perks -- it's about rebuilding trust," Martins said. "The future of health care depends on the well-being of our nurses. We must create a system where they feel heard, valued and empowered to thrive -- not just survive."

As the nation faces a growing care gap, Cross Country and FAU urge industry leaders to leverage this data to spark real, measurable change -- because supporting nurses today is an investment in the health of tomorrow.