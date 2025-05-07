A culturally adapted obesity prevention for Latino families

A University of California, Riverside-led research team has adapted an intervention for childhood obesity prevention to better serve Latina mothers, non-maternal caregivers, and families of low-income backgrounds in Inland Southern California. The study, spearheaded by medical anthropologist Ann Cheney, could make significant contributions to public health by ensuring that early childhood obesity prevention strategies begin in infancy with infant feeding and are culturally and linguistically relevant for immigrant communities.

The intervention, originally known as Healthy Beginnings, was developed in Australia to address infant feeding practices among low-income mothers. Cheney's team adapted this intervention to meet the unique needs of Latina mothers and their trusted caregivers. By incorporating the feedback of mothers and caregivers, the researchers identified key cultural meanings and family dynamics to shape the intervention's delivery.

"We knew for this intervention to be effective, it had to align with the cultural values and lived experiences of the families it aimed to serve," said Cheney, an associate professor of social medicine, population, and public health in the School of Medicine. "Latina mothers and other senior women like grandmothers are central to the health and well-being of their families. We therefore needed to ensure that the intervention's design reflected their beliefs, practices, and the social and emotional context of their lives. Our study shows that culturally sensitive approaches are crucial for fostering trust, engagement, and sustainable health behaviors."

The research involved Inland Southern California mothers of infants aged four to six months, as well as their caregivers and members of an intervention design and development group. The researchers conducted qualitative interviews and surveys from spring 2021 to winter 2022 to gather data that allowed for adaptations in the intervention's content and delivery methods. Changes included the incorporation of cultural meanings around infant feeding, maternal mental health, and feeding practices, as well as adjustments to intervention delivery methods. Other changes included more frequent sessions, reduced time per session, and the involvement of community health workers to facilitate delivery.

Results from the study highlighted the importance of involving non-maternal caregivers in the adaptation process.

"These caregivers, who play a pivotal role in the daily lives of children, helped shape a program that resonates with the community, ensuring that the intervention is not only effective but also culturally and linguistically appropriate," Cheney said.

Cheney explained that the success of the project underscores the need for public health interventions to consider the broader ecological and social contexts in which families live.

"When we involve families, especially non-maternal caregivers, in the adaptation of programs, we create interventions that have a greater chance of success and sustainability," she said. "This research offers a valuable model for other communities facing similar challenges."

According to Cheney, the study emphasizes the importance of engaging culturally diverse, historically marginalized communities in public health research. Tailored interventions that respect local values enhance acceptance and sustainability of health behaviors, benefiting families and communities, she said.

"The Healthy Beginnings intervention, adapted for Southern California's Latinx population, serves as a model for future obesity interventions in diverse communities in the United States," Cheney added.

Cheney was joined in the research by scientists at UCR, Brown University in Rhode Island, the National Institutes of Health, and UC Irvine.

The research was funded by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities of the National Institutes of Health under award number U54MD013368.