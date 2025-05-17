New insights into quantum physics

Konstantin Vodopyanov, a professor at the College of Sciences and CREOL, the College of Optics and Photonics, recently co-authored a study published in the journal Optica. This research examines electro-optic sampling (EOS), a technique that advances fields such as quantum physics, molecular spectroscopy and biomedical sensing.

As a professor at the two colleges, Vodopyanov shows how working across different fields can lead to new ideas. The Optica Fellow's research, which combines interdisciplinary work, is shaping the future of quantum physics and other areas of science.

His new study explores how EOS transmits ultrashort laser pulses through crystals that change in response to an applied electric field. This technique allows researchers to accurately capture the shape and timing of electric fields across a broad range of frequencies.

This technique allows researchers to see molecules clearer than ever before, says Vodopyanov, who is UCF's 21st Century Scholar Endowed Chair.

"By using an optical pulse shorter than half a light wave's cycle to probe it, the amplitude and phase of the wave can be fully characterized," he says. "This technique unlocks the ability to study ultrafast phenomena and capture molecular spectra with unprecedented resolution."

When compared to other methods, Vodopyanov explains how EOS offers higher sensitivity, allowing it to detect faint signals more effectively.

"Moreover, thanks to its exceptional sensitivity, it can even detect vacuum fluctuations -- the elusive 'zero-point motion' of the electromagnetic field -- providing profound insights into the foundations of quantum physics," he says.

The study explains new techniques to enhance EOS effectiveness, and Vodopyanov says there's significant potential for advancements. With continuous developments, he highlights several promising directions for further research.

"Looking ahead, future developments include extending EOS to the deep and extreme ultraviolet ranges, detecting squeezed vacuum states and enabling quantum field tomography in space-time," Vodopyanov says.

He adds that research can reveal more with the progression of technology and insights on how light behaves.

"Innovations such as on-chip terahertz-wave detectors and investigations into quantum statistics and relativistic effects promise to further expand the capabilities of this powerful technique," says Vodopyanov, who leads the Mid-Infrared Frequency Combs Lab at CREOL.

Vodopyanov's work is not only a breakthrough -- it strengthens UCF's position as a leader in innovation and research. By advancing techniques like EOS, Vodopyanov and his collaborators are creating opportunities for new discoveries that could transform industries ranging from quantum physics to medical diagnostics. In the latter case, using frequency comb spectroscopy combined with EOS makes it possible to perform real-time spectroscopic analysis of multiple volatile biomarkers in exhaled human breath. This is a helpful tool in early diagnosis of multiple health conditions.