AI-powered app enables anemia screening using fingernail selfies
The study showed that personalized app use in participating patients improved accuracy by nearly 50% for millions at risk for anemia
- May 16, 2025
- Chapman University
- A groundbreaking new study introduces an AI-powered smartphone app that noninvasively screens for anemia using a photo of a user's fingernail. The study shows the app provides hemoglobin estimates comparable to traditional lab tests, with over 1.4 million tests conducted by 200,000+ users. An estimated 83 million Americans and more than 2 billion people globally are at high risk for anemia -- populations that stand to benefit significantly from this accessible screening tool. The app offers a low-cost, scalable solution that enhances access, especially in underserved and remote communities, while enabling real-time health monitoring and earlier intervention.
Anemia affects more than 2 billion people worldwide, including an estimated 83 million Americans at high risk. Now, a new app delivers reliable, accessible screening directly to consumers.
A new study co-authored by Chapman University professor and founding dean of the Fowler School of Engineering, Dr. L. Andrew Lyon, unveils a major advancement in noninvasive health technology: a smartphone app that uses artificial intelligence and a photo of a user's fingernail to detect anemia..
Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the study demonstrates that this noninvasive, AI-augmented app provides hemoglobin estimates that rival traditional lab testing. With more than 1.4 million tests performed by over 200,000 users, the app represents a scalable, low-cost solution that broadens access to anemia screening, especially in underserved and remote communities.
With increased access, this app brings reliable screening directly into the hands of consumers, enabling real-time health monitoring and earlier intervention, empowering users to make informed decisions without waiting for lab results. While not intended for self-diagnosis, the app helps users understand when to consult a healthcare provider.
The app is particularly valuable for those with chronic anemia, such as people with kidney disease or cancer, who often require frequent monitoring. The study showed that personalized app use in these patients improved accuracy by nearly 50%, enabling safer, easier at-home management.
"This research, more than eight years in the making, represents a meaningful step toward improving accessibility in healthcare," said Dr. Lyon. "It's a testament to long-term collaboration and a commitment to empowering patients through innovation."
Key findings:
- 4 M+ tests performed using smartphone cameras and AI-powered fingernail analysis.
- Hemoglobin (Hgb) estimates showed a mean absolute error of ±0.72 g/dL, improving to ±0.50 g/dL in users with Hgb >10 g/dL.
- Geolocation data enabled the first county-level anemia prevalence map in the U.S.
- App personalization for chronic anemia patients improved accuracy (from ±1.36 to ±0.74 g/dL).
- Users can now track their hemoglobin levels at home, reducing the need for frequent clinic visits.
- Traditional blood testing is time-consuming, expensive, and requires clinical infrastructure. This tool offers a low-cost, noninvasive alternative with massive scalability.
Materials provided by Chapman University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
- Robert G. Mannino, Julie Sullivan, Jennifer K. Frediani, Paul George, Jeremy Whitson, James Tumlin, L. Andrew Lyon, Erika A. Tyburski, Wilbur A. Lam. Real-world implementation of a noninvasive, AI-augmented, anemia-screening smartphone app and personalization for hemoglobin level self-monitoring. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2025; 122 (20) DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2424677122
