Is bone strength hereditary?

"Having high resolution three-dimensional images allowed us to estimate the strength of the bone, called failure load, using a technique called micro-finite element analysis," said Dr. Douglas Kiel, senior author of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research study. "We were able to then determine that actual bone strength is an inherited measurement. Future genetic studies of bone can use this measure to learn about genes that are important to skeletal health."

The findings may be used to help inform other studies seeking to identify specific genetic variants underlying susceptibility to fractures. Knowledge of molecular mechanisms underlying bone strength is important for predicting individuals' fracture risk and for developing effective prevention and treatment strategies.

A new study indicates that bone strength may be inherited and that its genetic determinants are to some extent shared with bone mineral density.

Materials provided by Wiley . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

RELATED STORIES

People who have low bone density may have an increased risk of developing dementia compared to people who have higher bone density. The study does not prove that low bone density causes dementia. It ...

Bone mineral density at the femoral neck bone in postmenopausal women decreased by an average of 10% during a 25-year follow-up, according to a new study. Being the world's hitherto longest follow-up ...

A new study found that organic nitrates do not have clinically relevant effects on bone mineral density or bone turnover in postmenopausal women, and the medications caused significant side ...

Osteoporosis is a skeletal disease in which there is a decrease in bone mass density. The bones become more porous and fragile making them more susceptible to fracture. This disease reduces bone ...