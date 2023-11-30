New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Is bone strength hereditary?

July 19, 2017
Wiley
A new study indicates that bone strength may be inherited and that its genetic determinants are to some extent shared with bone mineral density.
A new study indicates that bone strength may be inherited and that its genetic determinants are to some extent shared with bone mineral density.

The findings may be used to help inform other studies seeking to identify specific genetic variants underlying susceptibility to fractures. Knowledge of molecular mechanisms underlying bone strength is important for predicting individuals' fracture risk and for developing effective prevention and treatment strategies.

"Having high resolution three-dimensional images allowed us to estimate the strength of the bone, called failure load, using a technique called micro-finite element analysis," said Dr. Douglas Kiel, senior author of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research study. "We were able to then determine that actual bone strength is an inherited measurement. Future genetic studies of bone can use this measure to learn about genes that are important to skeletal health."

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Dennis M Black, Jane A Cauley, Rachel Wagman, Kristine Ensrud, Howard A Fink, Teresa A Hillier, Li-Yung Lui, Steven R Cummings, John T Schousboe, Nicola Napoli. The Ability of a Single BMD and Fracture History Assessment to Predict Fracture Over 25 Years in Postmenopausal Women: The Study of Osteoporotic Fractures. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/jbmr.3194

Wiley. "Is bone strength hereditary?." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 19 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170719100531.htm>.
