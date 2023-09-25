Working memory may compensate for lack of attention

RELATED STORIES

Simply remembering events can trigger brain rhythms, even more so than when people are experiencing the actual event, says a new study. The findings could lay foundations for cognitive impairment ...

If you're having difficulty identifying the right word to express yourself clearly or remembering a story correctly, you may blame menopause. A new study suggests that physiologic hot flashes are ...

For centuries understanding how the order of events is stored in memory has been a mystery. However, researchers have worked out how the order of events in memory could be stored and later recalled ...

When two events occur within a brief window of time they become linked in memory, such that calling forth memory of one helps retrieve memory for the other event, according to research. This happens ...