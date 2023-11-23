New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Young men are getting more out of 'bromances' than romances

October 12, 2017
SAGE
Young men's 'bromances,' close friendships with other men, are more emotionally satisfying than their romantic relationships with women, finds a new study.
Young men's 'bromances,' close friendships with other men, are more emotionally satisfying than their romantic relationships with women, finds a study in Men and Masculinities (a SAGE Publishing journal).

Study authors Robinson et al. interviewed 30 undergraduate straight men and found that the men felt less judged by their close male friends than by their girlfriends and that it was easier for them to overcome conflicts and express their emotions in their bromances than in their romances.

The researchers suggest that the rise in bromances can be recognized as a progressive development in the relations between men, but they also wrote that this progress may negatively affect heterosexual relations. For example, the study authors suggested that strong bromances could challenge traditional domestic living arrangements between men and women.

The study authors frame the tensions of the bromance vs. romance dynamic against a backdrop of declining homophobia, sexual liberalism, and inclusive masculinity.

Materials provided by SAGE. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Stefan Robinson, Adam White, Eric Anderson. Privileging the Bromance. Men and Masculinities, 2017; 1097184X1773038 DOI: 10.1177/1097184X17730386

