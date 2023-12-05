Does timing of IVF to avoid weekend procedures affects pregnancy success?

"Our study supports that weekend work may not be needed for most IVF/ICSI treatments receiving SET at large IVF centers, such as ours; however, in IVF/ICSI treatments using short protocols with gonadotropin releasing hormone antagonists, the outcomes could be less favorable if delaying egg retrieval," said senior author Dr. Kenny Rodriguez-Wallberg, of the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden.

The study included 1000 patients undergoing their first in IVF/ICSI with single-embryo transfer (SET).

It's unclear whether there is a need to retrieve a woman's eggs on weekends, in connection with in vitro fertilization/intracytoplasmatic sperm injection (IVF/ICSI) treatment in couples wishing to conceive. In a recent Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica study, scheduling of eggretrieval and single embryo transfer procedures only on weekdays did not result in reduced live-birth rates; however, delays of two days or longer may be unfavorable in some treatments.

