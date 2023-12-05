New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Does timing of IVF to avoid weekend procedures affects pregnancy success?

Date:
October 25, 2017
Wiley
Wiley
Summary:
It's unclear whether there is a need to retrieve a woman's eggs on weekends, in connection with in vitro fertilization/intracytoplasmatic sperm injection (IVF/ICSI) treatment in couples wishing to conceive.
It's unclear whether there is a need to retrieve a woman's eggs on weekends, in connection with in vitro fertilization/intracytoplasmatic sperm injection (IVF/ICSI) treatment in couples wishing to conceive. In a recent Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica study, scheduling of eggretrieval and single embryo transfer procedures only on weekdays did not result in reduced live-birth rates; however, delays of two days or longer may be unfavorable in some treatments.

The study included 1000 patients undergoing their first in IVF/ICSI with single-embryo transfer (SET).

"Our study supports that weekend work may not be needed for most IVF/ICSI treatments receiving SET at large IVF centers, such as ours; however, in IVF/ICSI treatments using short protocols with gonadotropin releasing hormone antagonists, the outcomes could be less favorable if delaying egg retrieval," said senior author Dr. Kenny Rodriguez-Wallberg, of the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Michael Feichtinger, Per Olof Karlström, Jan I. Olofsson, Kenny A. Rodriguez-Wallberg. Weekend-free scheduled IVF/ICSI procedures and single embryo transfer do not reduce live-birth rates in a general infertile population. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, 2017; DOI: 10.1111/aogs.13235

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Does timing of IVF to avoid weekend procedures affects pregnancy success?." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 25 October 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171025122246.htm>.
