E-cigarette vapor slows heart rate in mice

Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) such as e-cigarettes, affect heart rhythm and cardiovascular function in mice, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2017, a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.
In addition to nicotine, e-cigarette products usually contain propylene glycol (PG) and/or vegetable glycerin (VG). These substances are commonly used to limit moisture loss in skin lotions or as food additives, but the health effects of heating and inhaling these substances are unknown.
In this study, researchers examined the cardiovascular effects of e-cigarette aerosols relative to traditional cigarettes in mice and found:
Researchers say further studies are needed to explore these effects in humans using ENDS. These findings suggest that exposure to ENDS aerosols may trigger cardiovascular effects and may increase the risks of developing irregular heart rhythm and overall cardiovascular disease.
