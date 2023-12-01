New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Housing instability negatively affects the health of children and caregivers

New research finds one in three low-income renters face housing instability, at greater risk of poor health and other hardships

Date:
January 22, 2018
Source:
Boston Medical Center
Summary:
When families don't have stable housing, their risk of struggling with poor health outcomes and material hardships, such as food insecurity, increases, according to a new study. Researchers surveyed over 22,000 families and found that one third of low-income renters were housing unstable, which was associated with negative impacts on their health.
Share:
FULL STORY

When families don't have stable housing, their risk of struggling with poor health outcomes and material hardships, such as food insecurity, increases, according to a new study from Children's HealthWatch. Researchers surveyed over 22,000 families and found that one third of low-income renters were housing unstable, which was associated with negative impacts on their health.

To determine housing instability, researchers asked families if they had been behind on rent or moved more than twice in the past year, and if their child had experienced homelessness. All three circumstances were associated with increased odds of adverse health outcomes, such as poor caregiver health, poor child health, maternal depressive symptoms, and food and energy insecurity, when compared to families with stable housing.

"Two-thirds of the families who said they were housing insecure were behind on rent in the past year," said Megan Sandel, MD, MPH, principal investigator at Children's HealthWatch and associate director of the GROW Clinic at Boston Medical Center (BMC). "This should be something doctors pay attention to when screening patients for housing instability, as it hasn't been recognized as a factor in the past."

The study also explored how multiple unstable housing circumstances affected family health. They found as the number of adverse housing circumstances increased, the odds of child and caregiver health risks also increased. However, there was limited overlap between the three circumstances, with 86 percent of families only experiencing one circumstance.

"Asking questions specific to all three circumstances can help providers asses both individual and community health and housing needs, and identify families who are at risk of poor health associated with housing instability," added Sandel. "Since there is little overlap in the circumstances, it is vital to assess each circumstance to keep families from slipping through the cracks."

Families were surveyed in five urban medical centers in Baltimore, MD, Minneapolis, MN, Boston, MA, Little Rock, AR, and Philadelphia, PA. All of the families were renters and had public health insurance or were uninsured. The study is published online in Pediatrics.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Boston Medical Center. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Megan Sandel, Richard Sheward, Stephanie Ettinger de Cuba, Sharon M. Coleman, Deborah A. Frank, Mariana Chilton, Maureen Black, Timothy Heeren, Justin Pasquariello, Patrick Casey, Eduardo Ochoa, Diana Cutts. Unstable Housing and Caregiver and Child Health in Renter Families. Pediatrics, 2018; e20172199 DOI: 10.1542/peds.2017-2199

Cite This Page:

Boston Medical Center. "Housing instability negatively affects the health of children and caregivers." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 22 January 2018. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180122110815.htm>.
Boston Medical Center. (2018, January 22). Housing instability negatively affects the health of children and caregivers. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 1, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180122110815.htm
Boston Medical Center. "Housing instability negatively affects the health of children and caregivers." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180122110815.htm (accessed December 1, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 