Sleep readies synapses for learning

Findings offer insight into changes that occur in the brain during sleep

July 1, 2019
Society for Neuroscience
Synapses in the hippocampus are larger and stronger after sleep deprivation, according to new research. Overall, this study supports the idea that sleep may universally weaken synapses that are strengthened from learning, allowing for new learning to occur after waking.
Synapses in the hippocampus are larger and stronger after sleep deprivation, according to new research in mice published in JNeurosci. Overall, this study supports the idea that sleep may universally weaken synapses that are strengthened from learning, allowing for new learning to occur after waking.

Sleep is thought to recalibrate synaptic strength after a day of learning, allowing for new learning to take place the next day. Chiara Cirelli and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison examined how synapses in the hippocampus, a structure involved in learning, changed following sleep and sleep deprivation in mice.

Consistent with previous studies in the cortex, the researchers observed that synapses were larger, and therefore stronger, after the mice were awake for six to seven hours compared to after they were asleep for the same amount of time. Additionally, the researchers found that the synapses were strongest when the mice were forced to stay awake and interact with new stimuli, compared to mice that stayed awake on their own. This is consistent with the hippocampus' role in learning, and suggests that synaptic changes take place when learning occurs, not merely from being awake.

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Giovanna Maria Spano, Sebastian Weyn Banningh, William Marshall, Luisa de Vivo, Michele Bellesi, Sophia S Loschky, Giulio Tononi, Chiara Cirelli. Sleep deprivation by exposure to novel objects increases synapse density and axon-spine interface in the hippocampal CA1 region of adolescent mice. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 0380-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0380-19.2019

