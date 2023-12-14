New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Estrogen improves Parkinson's disease symptoms

Insight into sex-based differences could lead to new treatments

Date:
August 12, 2019
Source:
Society for Neuroscience
Summary:
Brain-selective estrogen treatment improves the symptoms of Parkinson's disease in male mice, according to new research. These findings may help explain the sex differences in Parkinson's disease and could lead to estrogen-based treatments.
Share:
FULL STORY

Brain-selective estrogen treatment improves the symptoms of Parkinson's disease in male mice, according to new research published in JNeurosci. These findings may help explain the sex differences in Parkinson's disease and could lead to estrogen-based treatments.

Parkinson's disease is characterized by the death of neurons involved in movement, which may be partially caused by gene mutations for the protein α-synuclein. The mutated, shorter form of the protein clusters in neurons, resulting in their death, while the longer form resists clumping.

Estrogen is thought to protect movement neurons from Parkinson's disease, but how is unknown. Since the patients more susceptible to Parkinson's disease -- men and post-menopausal women -- have low estrogen levels, estrogen treatment might be an effective way to delay and reduce symptoms.

Silke Nuber and colleagues at Harvard Medical School treated mouse models of Parkinson's disease with brain-selective estrogen and compared the motor performance of males and females before and after treatment. The female mice showed less severe symptoms at a later age, but estrogen still improved their symptoms. In male mice, the estrogen treatment reduced ?-synuclein breakdown and buildup and helped with severe symptoms, suggesting that estrogen could be a viable treatment option for Parkinson's patients with low estrogen levels.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Molly M Rajsombath, Alice Y Nam, Maria Ericsson, Silke Nuber. Female sex and brain-selective estrogen benefit α-synuclein tetramerization and the PD-like motor syndrome in 3K transgenic mice. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 0313-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0313-19.2019

Cite This Page:

Society for Neuroscience. "Estrogen improves Parkinson's disease symptoms." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 12 August 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190812130859.htm>.
Society for Neuroscience. (2019, August 12). Estrogen improves Parkinson's disease symptoms. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 14, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190812130859.htm
Society for Neuroscience. "Estrogen improves Parkinson's disease symptoms." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190812130859.htm (accessed December 14, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 