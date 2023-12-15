Dr. Joshua Shulman, associate professor of neurology at Baylor and corresponding author of the work, explains that they first worked with the laboratory fruit fly to test the effect of deleting the gene in the brain. The team deleted the fly equivalent of the human CD2AP gene, called cindr, and observed evidence of defective synapse structure and function. They also found that certain proteins accumulated more in the synapses of mutant flies. Among the accumulated proteins were several that regulate neural communication. To connect these findings with Alzheimer's disease, Shulman and his colleagues also studied a mouse in which the CD2AP gene was deleted and discovered brain changes similar to those they had found in flies. Finally, in order to establish relevance for humans, they examined a collection of more than 800 brain autopsies. Shulman and colleagues found that low CD2AP levels significantly correlated with abnormal turnover of synaptic proteins, and this relationship was enhanced in the setting of Alzheimer's disease.

A study published today in the journal Cell Reports sheds new light on how the CD2AP gene may enhance Alzheimer's disease susceptibility. Integrating experiments in fruit flies, mice and human brains, a multi-institutional team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine found that the CD2AP gene is involved in synaptic transmission, the process by which neurons communicate. Digging deeper, the researchers discovered that CD2AP affects neuronal communication by regulating the levels of key regulatory proteins present at neuron terminals (synapses).

Materials provided by Baylor College of Medicine . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Baylor College of Medicine. (2019, August 13). Gene linked to Alzheimer's disease is involved in neuronal communication. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 15, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2019 / 08 / 190813131635.htm

RELATED STORIES

Women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's disease (AD), with women making up two-thirds of the population living with AD. A new study sheds light on the relationship between the risk of ...

A new study sheds light on why Alzheimer's drugs so far have been ineffective at curing or reversing the disease. The researchers identify new targets for drug development and present a new method to ...

A new study not only sheds light on how the APOE4 gene may cause some of the pathologies associated with Alzheimer's disease, but also suggests a new treatment target that might help people who carry ...

What percent of patients with Alzheimer's Disease (AD) currently have severe dementia? Do more people have mild disease? Or are the majority suffering with moderate dementia? A new study using data ...