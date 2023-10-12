New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Study shows importance of tailoring treatments to clearly defined weed control objectives

Date:
September 16, 2019
Source:
Cambridge University Press
Summary:
A new study shows that working smarter, not harder, can lead to better control of invasive weeds. And the first step is to clearly define your weed control objectives.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A new study in the journal Invasive Plant Science and Management shows that working smarter, not harder, can lead to better control of invasive weeds. And the first step is to clearly define your weed control objectives.

Do you want a quick, short-term reduction in a weed population or long-term control? Is your weed problem limited to a specific area, or are you also concerned about adjacent fields?

"Answering such questions can help you select the most appropriate management options and eliminate wasted effort," says Katriona Shea, a researcher at Pennsylvania State University.

To illustrate the importance of upfront decisions, researchers conducted a two-year study involving invasive thistle, a weed often found in pasturelands and rangelands. Mathematical models were used to determine which of 14 mowing strategies would best support each of three different management objectives: reducing the density of an existing thistle infestation, decreasing long-term population growth and limiting the weed's spread.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, researchers found that fewer, well-timed mowing events were more effective than mowing as often as possible -- making it possible to produce a better outcome with less effort.

Intense mowing both before flowering and during the peak flowering period, for example, produced the best long-term control of invasive thistle and reduced both its abundance and its spatial spread. A single, intense mowing during the peak flowering period was the most effective approach for short-term management, which is good news for land managers with limited time and resources.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Cambridge University Press. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Rui Zhang, Katriona Shea. Working smarter, not harder: objective-dependent management of an invasive thistle, Carduus nutans. Invasive Plant Science and Management, 2019; 1 DOI: 10.1017/inp.2019.18

Cite This Page:

Cambridge University Press. "Study shows importance of tailoring treatments to clearly defined weed control objectives." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 16 September 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190916101853.htm>.
Cambridge University Press. (2019, September 16). Study shows importance of tailoring treatments to clearly defined weed control objectives. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 12, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190916101853.htm
Cambridge University Press. "Study shows importance of tailoring treatments to clearly defined weed control objectives." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190916101853.htm (accessed October 12, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES