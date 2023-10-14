New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

The effects of variation in T6SS and bacteria on competition in host environment

Date:
September 17, 2019
Source:
American Phytopathological Society
Summary:
A group of scientists studying the ways plant-associated bacteria interact were surprised to find that strains predicted to be more sensitive to bacteria were able to coexist with aggressor strains.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A group of scientists studying the ways plant-associated bacteria interact were surprised to find that strains predicted to be more sensitive to bacteria were able to coexist with aggressor strains.

"Our findings are not consistent with a 'winner-take-all' result," says Jeff Chang, a scientist based at Oregon State University, " and may cause researchers to think differently about bacterial behaviors that are generally assumed to be hostile and open new directions to pursue on the role of microbe-microbe interactions in plant-microbe interactions."

This work is an international joint effort between Academia Sinica (Erh-Min Lai and Chih-Horng Kuo) and Oregon State University (Jeff Chang) led by 1st author Chih-Feng Wu. They used members of plant pathogenic Agrobacterium tumefaciens to examine how a type VI secretion system (T6SS), which is common among bacteria and used to deliver toxins into competing bacteria, affects competition between plant-associated bacteria. They competed different strains of these pathogens against each other to determine if aggressor strains could outcompete strains predicted to be sensitive to T6SS attack.

As stated above, the results were varied -- sometimes the researchers were able to measure a significant decrease in the growth of sensitive strains. In other instances, sensitive strains were able to coexist with aggressor strains.

"These findings were consistent with computational simulations that suggested parameters, such as the number of bacteria and how they are structured in an environment, which affect the probability in which two competing strains are physically interacting, can impact the aggressiveness of bacteria," Chang explains. "Our findings additionally suggest that the genetics of the competing strains and also the environment in which they are competing can also impact aggressiveness."

Since T6SS is present in ~25% bacterial genomes sequenced to date, this work provides a foundation for future study in identifying genetic factors beyond T6SS anti-bacterial weapons in determining the competition outcomes.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by American Phytopathological Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Chih-Feng Wu, Mary Nia M. Santos, Shu-Ting Cho, Hsing-Hua Chang, Yi-Ming Tsai, Delaney A. Smith, Chih-Horng Kuo, Jeff H. Chang, Erh-Min Lai. Plant-Pathogenic Agrobacterium tumefaciens Strains Have Diverse Type VI Effector-Immunity Pairs and Vary in In-Planta Competitiveness. Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions, 2019; 32 (8): 961 DOI: 10.1094/MPMI-01-19-0021-R

Cite This Page:

American Phytopathological Society. "The effects of variation in T6SS and bacteria on competition in host environment." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 17 September 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190917115426.htm>.
American Phytopathological Society. (2019, September 17). The effects of variation in T6SS and bacteria on competition in host environment. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 14, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190917115426.htm
American Phytopathological Society. "The effects of variation in T6SS and bacteria on competition in host environment." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190917115426.htm (accessed October 14, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES