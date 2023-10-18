New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

The link between drawing and seeing in the brain

How recognizing and drawing an object recruits the same neural representation

Date:
December 23, 2019
Source:
Society for Neuroscience
Summary:
Drawing an object and naming it engages the brain in similar ways. The finding demonstrates the importance of the visual processing system for producing drawings of an object.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Drawing an object and naming it engages the brain in similar ways, according to research recently published in JNeurosci. The finding demonstrates the importance of the visual processing system for producing drawings of an object.

In a study by Fan et al., healthy adults performed two tasks while the researchers recorded brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging: they identified pieces of furniture in pictures and produced drawings of those pieces of furniture. The researchers used machine learning to discover similar patterns of brain activity across both tasks within the occipital cortex, an area of the brain important for visual processing. This means people recruit the same neural representation of an object whether they are drawing it or seeing it.

As the participants drew each object multiple times, the activity patterns in occipital cortex remained unchanged, but the connection between occipital cortex and parietal cortex, an area involved in motor planning, grew more distinct. This suggests that drawing practice enhances how the brain shares information about an object between different regions over time.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Judith E. Fan, Jeffrey D. Wammes, Jordan B. Gunn, Daniel L. K. Yamins, Kenneth A. Norman, Nicholas B. Turk-Browne. Relating visual production and recognition of objects in human visual cortex. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 1843-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1843-19.2019

Cite This Page:

Society for Neuroscience. "The link between drawing and seeing in the brain." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 23 December 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223135500.htm>.
Society for Neuroscience. (2019, December 23). The link between drawing and seeing in the brain. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 18, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223135500.htm
Society for Neuroscience. "The link between drawing and seeing in the brain." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223135500.htm (accessed October 18, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 