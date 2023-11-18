New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Teens with obesity and PCOS have more 'unhealthy' bacteria

Gut microbiome may play a role in PCOS and its related metabolic complications

January 23, 2020
The Endocrine Society
Teens with obesity and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have more 'unhealthy' gut bacteria suggesting the microbiome may play a role in the disorder, according to new research.
FULL STORY

Teens with obesity and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have more "unhealthy" gut bacteria suggesting the microbiome may play a role in the disorder, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

PCOS is complicated endocrine disorder affecting 6 percent to 18 percent of women of reproductive age and work in adult women indicates that changes in bacteria be involved. The. The hormone disorder is characterized by elevated testosterone levels in the blood that cause acne, excess hair growth and irregular periods. Teens with PCOS often also struggle with obesity and have a higher risk for type 2 diabetes, infertility, and depression.

"We found that in adolescents with PCOS and obesity, the bacterial profile (microbiome) from stool has more "unhealthy" bacteria compared to teens without PCOS," said the study's corresponding author, Melanie Cree Green, M.D., Ph.D., of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colo. "The unhealthy bacteria related to higher testosterone concentrations and markers of metabolic complications."

The researchers studied 58 teens with obesity and found that girls with PCOS have an altered gut microbiome compared to those without the condition. These girls had more "unhealthy" bacteria in their stool which was related to higher testosterone levels and other markers of metabolic syndrome, such as higher blood pressure, liver inflammation and plasma triglycerides

"The gut microbiome may play a role in PCOS and its related metabolic complications, and these changes can be found in teenagers who are early in the course of the condition," Green said.

Materials provided by The Endocrine Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Beza Jobira, Daniel N Frank, Laura Pyle, Lori J Silveira, Megan M Kelsey, Yesenia Garcia-Reyes, Charles E Robertson, Diana Ir, Kristen J Nadeau, Melanie Cree-Green. Obese adolescents with PCOS have altered biodiversity and relative abundance in gastrointestinal microbiota. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2020; DOI: 10.1210/clinem/dgz263

