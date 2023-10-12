New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
How molecules self-assemble into superstructures

Researchers control the size of molecular superstructures on surfaces

March 19, 2020
Kiel University
Most technical functional units are built bit by bit according to a well-designed construction plan. The components are sequentially put in place by humans or machines. Life, however, starts bottom-up with molecular self-assembly. To better understand the growth of macroscopic structures from molecules, a research team has mimicked such processes with custom-made molecules. They fabricated a variety of patterns over a wide range of sizes including the largest structures reported so far.
Most technical functional units are built bit by bit according to a well-designed construction plan. The components are sequentially put in place by humans or machines. Life, however, is based on a different principle. It starts bottom-up with molecular self-assembly. The crystallization of sugar or salt are simple examples of self-assembly processes, where almost perfect crystals form from molecules that randomly move in a solution. To better understand the growth of macroscopic structures from molecules, a research team of physicists and chemists of Kiel University has mimicked such processes with custom-made molecules. As recently reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie they fabricated a variety of patterns over a wide range of sizes including the largest structures reported so far.

The researchers deposited triangular molecules (methyltrioxatriangulenium) on gold and silver surfaces and observed their self-assembly into honeycomb superstructures using a scanning tunneling microscope. The structures are comprised of periodic patterns with controllable sizes. "Our largest fabricated patterns contain subunits of 3,000 molecules each, which is approximately 10 times more than previously reported," says Dr. Manuel Gruber, a physicist from Kiel University. The team also developed a model of the intermolecular forces that drive the self-assembly. "The unique feature of our results is that we can explain, predict and even control their size," Gruber continues.

The detailed understanding of the driving forces controlling the size of the patterns holds promises for nanotechnology applications, and in particular for functionalization of surfaces. It may be envisioned to tune various physical properties like electronic, optical or reactivity to gases of a material by controlling the size of the superstructures on its surface.

Materials provided by Kiel University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Torben Jasper-Tönnies, Manuel Gruber, Sandra Ulrich, Rainer Herges, Richard Berndt. Coverage-Controlled Superstructures of C3 Symmetric Molecules: Honeycomb versus Hexagonal Tiling. Angewandte Chemie International Edition, 2020; DOI: 10.1002/anie.202001383

Kiel University. "How molecules self-assemble into superstructures." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 19 March 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200319125203.htm>.
Kiel University. (2020, March 19). How molecules self-assemble into superstructures. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 12, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200319125203.htm
Kiel University. "How molecules self-assemble into superstructures." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200319125203.htm (accessed October 12, 2023).

