This scientific statement was prepared by the volunteer writing group on behalf of the Atherosclerosis, Hypertension, and Obesity in the Young Committee of the American Heart Association Council on Lifelong Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Health in the Young; Council on Cardiovascular Radiology and Intervention; Council on Epidemiology and Prevention; Council on Hypertension; and Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health. American Heart Association scientific statements promote greater awareness about cardiovascular diseases and stroke issues and help facilitate informed health care decisions. Scientific statements outline what is currently known about a topic and what areas need additional research. While scientific statements inform the development of guidelines, they do not make treatment recommendations. American Heart Association guidelines provide the Association's official clinical practice recommendations.

An American Heart Association scientific statement reviewing new evidence and guidance on ambulatory blood pressure monitoring of children and adolescents published today in the Association's journal Hypertension.

Materials provided by American Heart Association . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

American Heart Association. (2022, May 23). Statement updates ambulatory blood pressure classification in children and adolescents. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 2, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2022 / 05 / 220523093350.htm

RELATED STORIES

American Heart Association's checklist to measure cardiovascular health is updated, now called Life's Essential 8™, adding healthy sleep as essential for optimal cardiovascular health. Other health ...

Monitoring a person's blood pressure on a regular basis can help health care professionals with early detection of various health problems such as high blood pressure, which has no warning signs or ...

Adults with elevated blood pressure who had not been diagnosed with high blood pressure found that monitoring their blood pressure at home was more acceptable than going to a kiosk, clinic or using a ...

Regular physical activity is a healthy way to prevent and reduce high blood pressure, even in places where pollution levels are relatively high. Air pollution increases high blood pressure risk, yet ...