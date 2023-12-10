New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Diabetes may weaken teeth and promote tooth decay

Date:
May 31, 2022
Source:
Rutgers University
Summary:
Inducing Type 1 diabetes in mice significantly reduced enamel and dentin microhardness.
Share:
FULL STORY

People with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are prone to tooth decay, and a new study from Rutgers may explain why: reduced strength and durability of enamel and dentin, the hard substance under enamel that gives structure to teeth.

Researchers induced Type 1 diabetes in 35 mice and used a Vickers microhardness tester to compare their teeth with those of 35 healthy controls over 28 weeks. Although the two groups started with comparable teeth, enamel grew significantly softer in the diabetic mice after 12 weeks, and the gap continued to widen throughout the study. Significant differences in dentin microhardness arose by week 28.

"We've long seen elevated rates of cavity formation and tooth loss in patients with diabetes, and we've long known that treatments such as fillings do not last as long in such patients, but we did not know exactly why," said Mohammad Ali Saghiri, an assistant professor of restorative dentistry at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

The study advances a multiyear effort by Saghiri and other researchers to understand how diabetes affects dental health and to develop treatments that counter its negative impact. Previous studies have established that people with both types of diabetes have significantly elevated rates of most oral health issues, both in the teeth and the soft tissues that surround them. Saghiri and other researchers also have demonstrated that diabetes can interfere with the ongoing process of adding minerals to teeth as they wear away from normal usage.

"This is a particular focus of mine because the population of people with diabetes continues to grow rapidly," Saghiri said. "There is a great need for treatments that will allow patients to keep their teeth healthy, but it has not been a major area for research."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Rutgers University. Original written by Andrew Smith. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Mohammad Ali Saghiri, Nader Sheibani, Toshihisa Kawai, Devyani Nath, Sahar Dadvand, Saeid B. Amini, Julia Vakhnovetsky, Steven M. Morgano. Diabetes negatively affects tooth enamel and dentine microhardness: An in-vivo study. Archives of Oral Biology, 2022; 139: 105434 DOI: 10.1016/j.archoralbio.2022.105434

Cite This Page:

Rutgers University. "Diabetes may weaken teeth and promote tooth decay." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 31 May 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220531161127.htm>.
Rutgers University. (2022, May 31). Diabetes may weaken teeth and promote tooth decay. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 10, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220531161127.htm
Rutgers University. "Diabetes may weaken teeth and promote tooth decay." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220531161127.htm (accessed December 10, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 