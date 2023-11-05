New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

A touch-responsive fabric armband -- for flexible keyboards, wearable sketchpads

Date:
May 2, 2023
Source:
American Chemical Society
Summary:
It's time to roll up your sleeves for the next advance in wearable technology -- a fabric armband that's actually a touch pad. Researchers say they have devised a way to make playing video games, sketching cartoons and signing documents easier. Their proof-of-concept silk armband turns a person's forearm into a keyboard or sketchpad. The three-layer, touch-responsive material interprets what a user draws or types and converts it into images on a computer.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

It's time to roll up your sleeves for the next advance in wearable technology -- a fabric armband that's actually a touch pad. In ACS Nano, researchers say they have devised a way to make playing video games, sketching cartoons and signing documents easier. Their proof-of-concept silk armband turns a person's forearm into a keyboard or sketchpad. The three-layer, touch-responsive material interprets what a user draws or types and converts it into images on a computer.

Computer trackpads and electronic signature-capture devices seem to be everywhere, but they aren't as widely used in wearables. Researchers have suggested making flexible touch-responsive panels from clear, electrically conductive hydrogels, but these substances are sticky, making them hard to write on and irritating to the skin. So, Xueji Zhang, Lijun Qu, Mingwei Tian and colleagues wanted to incorporate a similar hydrogel into a comfortable fabric sleeve for drawing or playing games on a computer.

The researchers sandwiched a pressure-sensitive hydrogel between layers of knit silk. The top piece was coated in graphene nanosheets to make the fabric electrically conductive. Attaching the sensing panel to electrodes and a data collection system produced a pressure-responsive pad with real-time, rapid sensing when a finger slid over it, writing numbers and letters. The device was then incorporated into an arm-length silk sleeve with a touch-responsive area on the forearm. In experiments, a user controlled the direction of blocks in a computer game and sketched colorful cartoons in a computer drawing program from the armband. The researchers say that their proof-of-concept wearable touch panel could inspire the next generation of flexible keyboards and wearable sketchpads.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by American Chemical Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ruidong Xu, Minghua She, Jiaxu Liu, Shikang Zhao, Jisheng Zhao, Xueji Zhang, Lijun Qu, Mingwei Tian. Skin-Friendly and Wearable Iontronic Touch Panel for Virtual-Real Handwriting Interaction. ACS Nano, 2023; DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.2c12612

Cite This Page:

American Chemical Society. "A touch-responsive fabric armband -- for flexible keyboards, wearable sketchpads." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 2 May 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230502132319.htm>.
American Chemical Society. (2023, May 2). A touch-responsive fabric armband -- for flexible keyboards, wearable sketchpads. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 4, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230502132319.htm
American Chemical Society. "A touch-responsive fabric armband -- for flexible keyboards, wearable sketchpads." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230502132319.htm (accessed November 4, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 