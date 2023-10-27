Introducing the Climate Solutions Explorer

IIASA recently launched the Climate Solutions Explorer -- a comprehensive resource that visualizes and presents vital data about climate mitigation, climate impacts, vulnerabilities, and risks arising from development and climate change.

The website utilizes the latest data and state-of-the-art models to assess future trends related to development- and climate-induced challenges. By offering up-to-date information on climate mitigation and impacts, the Climate Solutions Explorer aims to be a go-to platform for anyone interested in accessing the latest research on climate change and net-zero mitigation pathways.

The Climate Solutions Explorer is the result of a long-standing collaboration and contributions from various sources within and external to the ENGAGE project -- a global consortium consisting of nearly 30 partners, coordinated by IIASA and co-led by several other institutions. The project, which has been running since September 2019 and will conclude in December this year, aims to explore the feasibility of pathways that align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

So, what can you expect from the Climate Solutions Explorer website?

"The platform offers a diverse range of content, including an interactive map that visualizes climate change impacts, national and regional data dashboards showcasing impacts and mitigation pathways, and articles covering a wide array of climate-related topics and countries. The website also provides publicly available data, allowing users to delve deep into their preferred areas of exploration," explains Edward Byers, a researcher in the IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program and coordinator of the website.

One particularly interesting feature of the website is the "Net Zero Stories" section, which features narratives written by local experts. These stories document national transitions towards sustainable, net-zero societies and offer insightful analyses on the trade-offs and co-benefits associated with these transformations. With an understanding that sustainable transitions have commonalities but also regional variations, the Net Zero Stories shed light on the unique challenges and opportunities faced by different countries.

For those interested in specific countries, the Climate Solutions Explorer offers national dashboards that consider variables such as socioeconomics, emissions, mitigation options, and climate impacts at varying levels of exposure and risk. This enables users to gain valuable insights into the climate landscape of specific countries and the potential implications of global warming.

"The launch of the Climate Solutions Explorer represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to tackle climate change. By providing easy access to the latest data, cutting-edge models, and expert analysis, this comprehensive website empowers individuals, businesses, and policymakers to make informed decisions and contribute to a more sustainable future. Whether you're interested in understanding the impacts of climate change or exploring net-zero pathways, the Climate Solutions Explorer is your go-to resource for all things climate-related," Byers concludes.

Further information https://www.climate-solutions-explorer.eu/