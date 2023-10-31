New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Why all languages have words for 'this' and 'that'

Date:
October 30, 2023
Source:
University of East Anglia
Summary:
Researchers have found that languages around the world have words for 'this' and 'that'.  The 45-strong international team studied 29 languages from around the world including English, Spanish, Norwegian, Japanese, Mandarin, Tzeltal and Telugu. They wanted to see how more than 1,000 speakers use demonstratives -- words that show where something is in relation to a person talking such as 'this cat' or 'that dog'.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Languages around the world have words for 'this' and 'that' according to new research from an international team, led by the University of East Anglia.

Researchers studied more than 1,000 speakers of 29 different languages to see how they use demonstratives -- words that show where something is in relation to a person talking such as 'this cat' or 'that dog'.

It was previously thought that languages vary in the spatial distinctions they make -- and that speakers of different languages may think in fundamentally different ways as a consequence.

But the new study shows that all of the languages tested make the same spatial distinctions using words like 'this' or 'that' based on whether they can reach the object they are talking about.

Lead researcher Prof Kenny Coventry, from UEA's School of Psychology, said; "There are over 7,000 diverse languages spoken across the world.

"We wanted to find out how speakers of a wide range of languages use the oldest recorded words in all of language -- spatial demonstratives, such as 'this' or 'that'."

The 45-strong international team studied 29 languages from around the world including English, Spanish, Norwegian, Japanese, Mandarin, Tzeltal and Telugu.

advertisement

They tested over 1,000 speakers to see how they use demonstratives in their language to describe where objects are across a range of different spatial configurations.

Statistical analysis revealed the same mapping between reachable and non-reachable objects and demonstratives across all languages.

Prof Coventry said: "We found that in all the languages we tested, there is a word for objects that are within reach of the speaker, like 'this' in English, and a word for objects out of reach -- 'that'.

"This distinction may explain the early evolutionary origin of demonstratives as linguistic forms," he added.

This research was led by the University of East Anglia in collaboration with researchers at 32 other international institutions including Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, Germany, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Aarhus University, Denmark, and the University of Buffalo, USA.

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of East Anglia. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kenny R. Coventry, Harmen B. Gudde, Holger Diessel, Jacqueline Collier, Pedro Guijarro-Fuentes, Mila Vulchanova, Valentin Vulchanov, Emanuela Todisco, Maria Reile, Merlijn Breunesse, Helen Plado, Juergen Bohnemeyer, Raed Bsili, Michela Caldano, Rositsa Dekova, Katharine Donelson, Diana Forker, Yesol Park, Lekhnath Sharma Pathak, David Peeters, Gabriella Pizzuto, Baris Serhan, Linda Apse, Florian Hesse, Linh Hoang, Phuong Hoang, Yoko Igari, Keerthana Kapiley, Tamar Haupt-Khutsishvili, Sara Kolding, Katri Priiki, Ieva Mačiukaitytė, Vaisnavi Mohite, Tiina Nahkola, Sum Yi Tsoi, Stefan Williams, Shunei Yasuda, Angelo Cangelosi, Jon Andoni Duñabeitia, Ramesh Kumar Mishra, Roberta Rocca, Jurģis Šķilters, Mikkel Wallentin, Eglė Žilinskaitė-Šinkūnienė, Ozlem Durmaz Incel. Spatial communication systems across languages reflect universal action constraints. Nature Human Behaviour, 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41562-023-01697-4

Cite This Page:

University of East Anglia. "Why all languages have words for 'this' and 'that'." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 30 October 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/10/231030141407.htm>.
University of East Anglia. (2023, October 30). Why all languages have words for 'this' and 'that'. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 31, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/10/231030141407.htm
University of East Anglia. "Why all languages have words for 'this' and 'that'." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/10/231030141407.htm (accessed October 31, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 