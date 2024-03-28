New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Spot-on laser treatment for skin blemishes becoming clearer with new index

Numerical basis found for picosecond laser endpoints in effective clinical treatments with fewer complications

Date:
March 27, 2024
Source:
Osaka Metropolitan University
Summary:
Scientists have developed the first wavelength-specific irradiation index for picosecond lasers, which are used in clinical practice to treat pigmented lesions. Comparison with previously reported clinical studies confirmed that clinical results showing low complication rates and high efficacy can be explained by the indicator they developed. The use of this indicator is expected to help set irradiation conditions in clinical practice.
Share:
FULL STORY

Many people bothered by skin blemishes might turn to laser treatment. To improve efficacy and reduce complications from such laser treatment, an Osaka Metropolitan University-led research group has developed an index of the threshold energy density, known as fluence, and the dependent wavelength for picosecond lasers.

Picosecond lasers have in recent years been used to remove pigmented lesions. These lasers deliver energy beams in pulses that last for about a trillionth of a second. The lasers target melanosomes, which produce, store, and transport the melanin responsible for pigment.

Postdoctoral Fellow Yu Shimojo of OMU's Graduate School of Medicine and Specially Appointed Professor Toshiyuki Ozawa and Professor Daisuke Tsuruta of the school's Department of Dermatology were among the researchers who developed this first picosecond laser index for each of the wavelengths used in clinical practice in treating pigmented lesions.

Comparing previously reported clinical studies, the researchers confirmed that clinical results showing low complication rates and high efficacy can be explained based on these wavelength-dependent indicators.

"The use of this indicator is expected to play an important part in setting irradiation conditions in clinical practice," Postdoc Fellow Shimojo said. "In addition, the implementation of picosecond laser therapy based on scientific evidence, rather than relying solely on physicians' experience, is expected to improve the safety and effectiveness of the treatment."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Yu Shimojo, Takahiro Nishimura, Daisuke Tsuruta, Toshiyuki Ozawa, Henry Hin Lee Chan, Taro Kono. Wavelength‐dependent threshold fluences for melanosome disruption to evaluate the treatment of pigmented lesions with 532‐, 730‐, 755‐, 785‐, and 1064‐nm picosecond lasers. Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, 2024; DOI: 10.1002/lsm.23773

Cite This Page:

Osaka Metropolitan University. "Spot-on laser treatment for skin blemishes becoming clearer with new index." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 27 March 2024. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240327124730.htm>.
Osaka Metropolitan University. (2024, March 27). Spot-on laser treatment for skin blemishes becoming clearer with new index. ScienceDaily. Retrieved March 27, 2024 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240327124730.htm
Osaka Metropolitan University. "Spot-on laser treatment for skin blemishes becoming clearer with new index." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240327124730.htm (accessed March 27, 2024).

Explore More

from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES

Breaking

this hour
this week

Strange & Offbeat

 