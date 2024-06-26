Novel application of optical tweezers: Colorfully showing molecular energy transfer
Approach could have applications for microchemistry, quantum dots
- Date:
- June 24, 2024
- Source:
- Osaka Metropolitan University
- Summary:
- Using a novel non-contact approach, a research team has successfully controlled the speed and efficiency of Forster resonance energy transfer between fluorescent molecules by varying the intensity of a laser beam.
A novel technique with potential applications for fields such as droplet chemistry and photochemistry has been demonstrated by an Osaka Metropolitan University-led research group.
Professor Yasuyuki Tsuboi of the Graduate School of Science and the team investigated Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), a phenomenon seen in photosynthesis and other natural processes where a donor molecule in an excited state transfers energy to an acceptor molecule.
Using dyes to mark the donor and acceptor molecules, the team set out to see if FRET could be controlled by the intensity of an optical force, in this case a laser beam. By focusing a laser beam on an isolated polymer droplet, the team showed that increased intensity accelerated the energy transfer, made visible by the polymer changing color due to the dyes mixing.
Fluorescence could also be controlled just by adjusting the laser intensity without touching the sample, offering a novel non-contact approach.
"Although this research is still at a basic stage, it may provide new options for a variety of future FRET research applications," Professor Tsuboi explained. "We believe that extending this to quantum dots as well as new polymer systems and fluorescent molecules is the next challenge."
Story Source:
Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
Journal Reference:
- Tatsuya Nagai, Lu Jie, Satsuki Teranishi, Ken‐ichi Yuyama, Tatsuya Shoji, Yuriko Matsumura, Yasuyuki Tsuboi. Förster Resonance Energy Transfer Control by Means of an Optical Force. Advanced Optical Materials, 2024; DOI: 10.1002/adom.202400302
