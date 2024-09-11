Developing bacteria to produce PET-like materials

Among various eco-friendly polymers, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) stand out for their excellent biodegradability and biocompatibility. They decompose naturally in soil and marine environments and are used in applications such as food packaging and medical products. However, natural PHA produced to date has faced challenges meeting various physical property requirements, such as durability and thermal stability, and has been limited in its commercial application due to low production concentrations. In light of this, KAIST researchers have recently developed a technology that could play a crucial role in solving the environmental pollution problem caused by plastics.

KAIST (represented by President Kwang-Hyung Lee) announced on August 26th that a research team led by Distinguished Professor Sang Yup Lee from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, including Dr. Youngjoon Lee and master's student Minju Kang, has successfully developed a microbial strain that efficiently produces aromatic polyester* using systems metabolic engineering.

Aromatic polyester: A polymer containing aromatic compounds (specific carbon ring structures like benzene) and ester bonds.

In this study, the research team used metabolic engineering to enhance the metabolic flux of the biosynthetic pathway for the aromatic monomer phenyllactate (PhLA) in E. coli. They manipulated the metabolic pathway to increase the polymer fraction accumulated within the cells and employed computer simulations to predict the structure of PHA synthase and improve the enzyme based on the structure-function relationship.

Through subsequent fermentation optimization, the team achieved the world's highest concentration (12.3±0.1 g/L) for the efficient production of poly (PhLA) and successfully produced polyester through a 30L scale fed-batch fermentation, demonstrating the possibility of industrial-level production. The produced aromatic polyesters showed enhanced thermal properties, improved mechanical properties, and potential for use as drug delivery carriers.

The research team also demonstrated that an exogenous phasin protein* plays a crucial role in increasing the intracellular polymer accumulation fraction, which is directly related to the economic feasibility and efficiency of non-natural PHA production. They improved PHA synthase using a rational enzyme design approach, predicting the three-dimensional structure of the enzyme through homology modeling (a method of predicting the three-dimensional structure of a new protein based on the structure of similar proteins) followed by molecular docking simulations (simulations that predict how well a monomer can bind to an enzyme) and molecular dynamics simulations (simulations that predict how molecules move and interact over time) to upgrade the enzyme into a mutant enzyme with enhanced monomer polymerization efficiency.

Exogenous phasin protein: Phasin is a protein related to PHA production, interacting with the cytoplasmic environment on the surface of granules of PHA, and playing a role in polymer accumulation and controlling the number and size of granules. In this study, genes encoding phasin proteins derived from various natural PHA-producing microorganisms were selected and introduced.

Dr. Youngjoon Lee, co-first author of the paper, explained, "The significance of this study lies in the fact that we have achieved the world's highest concentration of microbial-based aromatic polyester production using eco-friendly materials and methods. This technology is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the environmental pollution caused by plastics." Distinguished Professor Sang Yup Lee added, "This study, which presents various strategies for the high-efficiency production of useful polymers via systems metabolic engineering, is expected to make a significant contribution to solving climate change issues, particularly the recent plastic problem."

The research findings were published on August 21st in Trends in Biotechnology, published by Cell, an international academic journal.