Demand-side actions could help construction sector deliver on net-zero targets

Using state-of-the-art energy efficiency technologies to renovate existing properties and construct new ones could enable Europe's construction sector to almost eliminate its carbon emissions by 2060, a new study suggests.

Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the research is the first to fully assess the potential for energy demand reduction across the construction sectors of the United Kingdom and all European Union member states.

It highlights that 75% of Europe's building stock is currently classed as energy inefficient, with total floor space also projected to increase by more than 20% over the next three decades.

In spite of this, employing a combination of technologies including solar energy and heat pumps within both residential and non-residential properties could reduce the total energy used to heat and cool buildings by up to 97%.

With growing concerns over energy security, particularly in light of recent geopolitical events, the researchers say that harnessing such technologies could significantly reduce energy costs as well as enhancing people's health and quality of life.

More broadly, they say, transitioning towards a net-zero building sector offers substantial potential to mitigate the impacts of climate change and play a pivotal role in meeting the targets set out in the Paris Agreement and other global climate goals.

The study's lead author is Dr Souran Chatterjee, Lecturer in Energy Transitions at the University of Plymouth, who said: "The building sector can play a pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Our study unequivocally highlights the potential for reducing building energy demand, and the crucial role it can play in achieving climate neutrality targets right across the UK and Europe. Many of these demand-side actions in the building sector would also enhance well-being, having a positive impact on people's health and productivity, and creating more jobs. It is important to understand that the more we delay, the more energy we will need to power our homes and workplaces over a longer period of time and that will hinder our ability to achieve climate targets."

In addition to the University of Plymouth, the study also involved researchers at the Central European University, University of Szeged, and the Institute for Geological and Geochemical Research.

They used a mathematical model called the High-Efficiency Building (HEB) energy model to calculate the energy demand reduction potential -- and the net-zero feasibility of the building sector -- for the UK and each of the European Union Member States.

Among the calculations were that the energy required for cooling residential buildings across Europe could be reduced by up to 86% by 2050, while for non-residential properties the figure could be around 76%, if the sector aimed for its most ambitious net-zero targets.

This could be particularly beneficial in countries such as Italy, France, Greece and Spain where there is greater reliance on air conditioning as part of building projects.

For heating, aiming for the most ambitious targets could lead to a reduction in energy demand of more than 80% by 2050, and for hot water the energy demand could be reduced by around 50%.

Increasing the numbers of heat pumps and other on-site energy production within future residential developments could increase the demand savings for both heating and hot water to around 90%.

The study also showed that if comprehensive renovations and efficient constructions are not implemented. the total thermal energy demand of the building sector could increase by up to 7% by 2060.