New 3D printing technique creates unique objects quickly and with less waste

Multimaterial 3D printing enables makers to fabricate customized devices with multiple colors and varied textures. But the process can be time-consuming and wasteful because existing 3D printers must switch between multiple nozzles, often discarding one material before they can start depositing another.

Researchers from MIT and Delft University of Technology have now introduced a more efficient, less wasteful, and higher-precision technique that leverages heat-responsive materials to print objects that have multiple colors, shades, and textures in one step.

Their method, called speed-modulated ironing, utilizes a dual-nozzle 3D printer. The first nozzle deposits a heat-responsive filament and the second nozzle passes over the printed material to activate certain responses, such as changes in opacity or coarseness, using heat.

By controlling the speed of the second nozzle, the researchers can heat the material to specific temperatures, finely tuning the color, shade, and roughness of the heat-responsive filaments. Importantly, this method does not require any hardware modifications.

The researchers developed a model that predicts the amount of heat the "ironing" nozzle will transfer to the material based on its speed. They used this model as the foundation for a user interface that automatically generates printing instructions which achieve color, shade, and texture specifications.

One could use speed-modulated ironing to create artistic effects by varying the color on a printed object. The technique could also produce textured handles that would be easier to grasp for individuals with weakness in their hands.

"Today, we have desktop printers that use a smart combination of a few inks to generate a range of shades and textures. We want to be able to do the same thing with a 3D printer -- use a limited set of materials to create a much more diverse set of characteristics for 3D-printed objects," says Mustafa Doga Dogan PhD '24, co-author of a paper on speed-modulated ironing.

This project is a collaboration between the research groups of Zjenja Doubrovski, assistant professor at TU Delft, and Stefanie Mueller, the TIBCO Career Development Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) at MIT and a member of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). Dogan worked closely with lead author Mehmet Ozdemir of TU Delft; Marwa AlAlawi, a mechanical engineering graduate student at MIT; and Jose Martinez Castro of TU Delft. The research will be presented at the ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology.

Modulating speed to control temperature

The researchers launched the project to explore better ways to achieve multiproperty 3D printing with a single material. The use of heat-responsive filaments was promising, but most existing methods use a single nozzle to do printing and heating. The printer always needs to first heat the nozzle to the desired target temperature before depositing the material.

However, heating and cooling the nozzle takes a long time, and there is a danger that the filament in the nozzle might degrade as it reaches higher temperatures.

To prevent these problems, the team developed an ironing technique where material is printed using one nozzle, then activated by a second, empty nozzle which only reheats it. Instead of adjusting the temperature to trigger the material response, the researchers keep the temperature of the second nozzle constant and vary the speed at which it moves over the printed material, slightly touching the top of the layer.

In speed-modulated ironing, the first nozzle of a dual-nozzle 3D printer deposits a heat-responsive filament and then the second nozzle passes over the printed material to activate certain responses, such as changes in opacity or coarseness, using heat. "As we modulate the speed, that allows the printed layer we are ironing to reach different temperatures. It is similar to what happens if you move your finger over a flame. If you move it quickly, you might not be burned, but if you drag it across the flame slowly, your finger will reach a higher temperature," AlAlawi says.

The MIT team collaborated with the TU Delft researchers to develop the theoretical model that predicts how fast the second nozzle must move to heat the material to a specific temperature.

The model correlates a material's output temperature with its heat-responsive properties to determine the exact nozzle speed which will achieve certain colors, shades, or textures in the printed object.

"There are a lot of inputs that can affect the results we get. We are modeling something that is very complicated, but we also want to make sure the results are fine-grained," AlAlawi says.

The team dug into scientific literature to determine proper heat transfer coefficients for a set of unique materials, which they built into their model. They also had to contend with an array of unpredictable variables, such as heat that may be dissipated by fans and the air temperature in the room where the object is being printed.

They incorporated the model into a user-friendly interface that simplifies the scientific process, automatically translating the pixels in a maker's 3D model into a set of machine instructions that control the speed at which the object is printed and ironed by the dual nozzles.

Faster, finer fabrication

They tested their approach with three heat-responsive filaments. The first, a foaming polymer with particles that expand as they are heated, yields different shades, translucencies, and textures. They also experimented with a filament filled with wood fibers and one with cork fibers, both of which can be charred to produce increasingly darker shades.

The researchers demonstrated how their method could produce objects like water bottles that are partially translucent. To make the water bottles, they ironed the foaming polymer at low speeds to create opaque regions and higher speeds to create translucent ones. They also utilized the foaming polymer to fabricate a bike handle with varied roughness to improve a rider's grip.

Trying to produce similar objects using traditional multimaterial 3D printing took far more time, sometimes adding hours to the printing process, and consumed more energy and material. In addition, speed-modulated ironing could produce fine-grained shade and texture gradients that other methods could not achieve.

In the future, the researchers want to experiment with other thermally responsive materials, such as plastics. They also hope to explore the use of speed-modulated ironing to modify the mechanical and acoustic properties of certain materials.