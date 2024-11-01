The dangerous pursuit of muscularity in men and adolescent boys

Men and adolescent boys are increasingly at risk of resorting to the dangerous use of anabolic steroids in a bid to achieve the desired muscular build modelled on social media, warn Flinders body image experts.

A new review study in Psychology of Men & Masculinities journal, that focused specifically on men, found that exposure to social media posts depicting ideal muscular male bodies is directly linked to a negative body image and greater odds of resorting to anabolic-androgenic steroid use.

"The ideal male body in Western society is simultaneously very lean and very muscular, with a V-shaped figure and emphasis on large arms, shoulders and chest," says senior author Associate Professor Ivanka Prichard from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

"While previous research in this space has predominantly focused on women, recent evidence suggests that men also experience the negative effects of social media on their body image and are also engaging in risky behaviours to address their body image.

"There is pressure on men and adolescent boys to not only meet this appearance ideal but to also be physically strong, as this is intrinsically linked to masculinity."

Data from six electronic databases was used to compile the review with studies looking at either general social media use, appearance-related social media behaviours, or exposure to social media content.

Using a novel approach, the review focused specifically on male samples and broadened the outcomes to include the appearance-altering behaviours of physical activity and anabolic-androgenic steroid use to explore the relationships between social media and body image.

Among bodybuilding enthusiasts, the term "natty," short for "natural," symbolises a commitment to achieving fitness goals without the aid of synthetic substances such as steroids.

However, even within these communities, social media's pervasive influence can contribute to a heightened pressure to conform to unrealistic body ideals, particularly those characterised by a lean and muscular physique.

"We found that time spent on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, engaging in online appearance-related behaviours, and being exposed to appearance-related social media content were linked to a negative body image and/or thoughts of using anabolic-androgenic steroids," says lead author Nepheli Beos from the College of Psychology, Education and Social Work.

"It was clear that appearance-related social media use is related to a more negative body image and greater odds of anabolic-androgenic steroid use in men."

While the study has limitations, and more research is needed to focus on the impact of social media on men and adolescent boys, the authors say the study still has implications for researchers, social media platforms and policy-makers.

"We need to consider the implications of media consumption on men's health and self-perception, so we can develop a more supportive environment where body image concerns can be addressed constructively," Beos adds.