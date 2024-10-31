Sleeping for 2: Insomnia therapy reduces postpartum depression, study shows

While many people believe that poor sleep during pregnancy is inevitable, new research has determined that cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTi) while pregnant can not only improve sleep patterns but also address postpartum depression.

Researchers from UBC's Okanagan and Vancouver campuses, as well as the University of Calgary, discovered that delivering CBTi during pregnancy significantly reduces postpartum depressive symptoms after a baby arrives.

"Early intervention is crucial for infant and parental mental health," says Dr. Elizabeth Keys, an Assistant Professor in UBCO's School of Nursing and a study co-author. "Our research explores how addressing sleep problems like insomnia can lead to better mental health outcomes for families, helping parents and their children thrive."

CBTi is a therapeutic intervention that identifies thoughts, behaviors and sleep patterns that contribute to insomnia. Treatment includes challenging or reframing misconceptions and restructuring habits to improve sleep quality.

"CBTi is the gold standard for the treatment of insomnia and has consistently been shown to improve symptoms of depression," says Dr. Keys. "Its treatment effects are similar to antidepressant medications among adults, but with fewer side effects, and is therefore often preferred by pregnant individuals."

Sixty-two women assessed for insomnia and depressive symptoms participated in the study -- with half randomly assigned to an intervention group and half to a control group.

"We found that CBTi during pregnancy significantly improved sleep and reduced postpartum depressive symptoms for participants," explains Dr. Keys. "These are enormously encouraging results for anyone that has struggled in those early weeks and months with their newborns."

Results indicate that effective insomnia treatment during pregnancy may serve as a protective factor against postpartum depression.

"Our study adds to the growing evidence that treating insomnia during pregnancy is beneficial for various outcomes," Dr. Keys says. "It's time to explore how we can make this treatment more accessible to pregnant individuals across the country to improve sleep health equity."

The research highlights the interdisciplinary collaborations between researchers across Canada and UBC's Vancouver and Okanagan campuses. Dr. Elizabeth Keys is from UBCO, while Dr. Lianne M. Tomfohr-Madsen, a Canada Research Chair in Mental Health and Intersectionality, is based at UBC Vancouver.

Dr. Keys and Dr. Tomfohr-Madsen are lead investigators on the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Sleep Equity Reimagined team and Canadian Sleep Research Consortium members.