New fungal spore calendar helps allergy and asthma sufferers plan for better health

Leicester researchers have developed England's first comprehensive fungal spore calendar -- a valuable new tool designed to help allergy and asthma patients better manage symptoms through seasonal awareness.

This detailed calendar is built on 13 years of rigorous data collection in Leicester, revealing seasonal peaks for 23 types of fungal spores, each with varying activity levels throughout the year.

Fungal spores are tiny particles released into the air by fungi, similar to pollen. When inhaled, these spores can trigger allergic reactions or worsen asthma and other respiratory issues.

Thanks to the groundbreaking work of researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), this calendar represents a major advancement in respiratory health management across England.

The study published online in the journal Allergy in October 2024 was led by Fiona Symon, Experimental Officer in Respiratory Sciences at University of Leicester.

She said: "In the UK, fungal allergies affect as many as 30% of hay fever sufferers and up to 70% of those with severe asthma, making fungal spores a significant health concern.

"Through our analysis we discovered two main peaks in spore concentrations: a primary peak in the summer and a smaller, secondary peak in the autumn.

"We found that temperature and rainfall are major factors influencing spore concentration," added Fiona.

"This research not only highlights when levels are highest but also helps us all to understand how climate and environmental changes could impact respiratory health.

"We hope that the calendar becomes an invaluable resource for patients managing chronic respiratory conditions, who can use it as a tool to plan activities, manage symptoms, and, if needed, increase preventive measures during these high-risk seasons."

Pollen and Spore Counts