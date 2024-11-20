Psychotic-like experiences in adolescents linked to depression and self-destructive behavior

Psychotic-like experiences resemble symptoms of psychosis, but are milder, less frequent and much more common than psychotic disorders. While these symptoms do not constitute a disorder diagnosed as psychosis, they can still be disruptive, distressing or detrimental to functional capacity. Typical psychotic-like experiences include perceptual distortions and hallucinations, suspicious paranoid thinking, delusions and bizarre, unusual thoughts.

According to a study recently completed by researchers in adolescent psychiatry at the University of Helsinki and HUS Helsinki University Hospital, psychotic-like experiences are abundant among adolescents referred to care, but are generally considered fairly neutral, with only some of the adolescents reporting them as frightening, worrisome or harmful. In the study, the correlation between psychotic-like experiences and depressive symptoms turned out to be strong. This link was not explained by connections between individual psychotic-like experiences and depressive symptoms, but by factors that more broadly measure paranoia and unusual thoughts. In addition to depressive symptoms, paranoid thoughts and unusual thought content were also associated with self-destructive thinking.

Making questions about psychotic-like experiences part of care

The findings show that psychotic-like experiences should be systematically surveyed in all adolescents seeking psychiatric care. It should also be assessed how frightening, worrisome or harmful they are considered to be. Particularly in the case of responses emphasising bizarre thinking and exaggerated suspiciousness, attention should also be paid to assessing mood and self-destructive thinking, as these factors can remain hidden without further enquiry.

"Our findings provide a clear recommendation for treatment practices: psychotic-like experiences should be assessed as part of routine procedures, but it is also important to determine how they are perceived. These phenomena cannot be uncovered unless separately and systematically asked," says the principal investigator, Docent Niklas Granö.

It should be clearly explained to adolescents and their families that these symptoms are common and often manageable. In addition, applications of cognitive psychotherapy, even brief interventions, can help adolescents understand their symptoms and alleviate the strain they cause.

"The assessment and treatment of adolescent mental health has been entirely underresourced in Finland. Now, the launch and development of operations by the new wellbeing services counties offers a great opportunity to develop psychiatric care for adolescents and take into consideration the assessment and potential treatment, even in the short term, of common symptoms that are often excluded from systematic assessment," says Granö.