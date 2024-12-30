Urgent action needed to protect the Parma wallaby

The creation of more fox-free safe havens and greater collaboration between government and landowners is needed to ensure the survival of a species of wallaby, an expert from The Australian National University (ANU) argues.

The Parma wallaby, also known as the white-throated wallaby, is listed as a vulnerable species in Australia, while the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies it as Near Threatened. The marsupial is found along the Great Dividing Range in northern New South Wales.

According to ANU Professor George Wilson, who is a co-author of a new paper analysing the history and past relocation efforts of Parma wallaby populations, as well as threats to their survival and habitats, predation is a major concern for the marsupial.

He said the Black Summer bushfires likely decimated Parma wallaby populations and habitats, further contributing to their extinction risk.

"An attempt to reintroduce a population near Robertson in New South Wales was unsuccessful, with foxes killing more than 40 Parma wallabies within three months," Professor Wilson said.

"This is in contrast to fox-free New Zealand, where authorities are trying to eradicate Parma wallabies because there is an overabundance of them.

"We know Parma wallabies are thriving in a predator-free enclosure at Mount Wilson. We need to create more privately owned safe havens and captive breeding programs like that one to secure these animals' long-term survival."

The New South Wales government's Saving Our Species program outlines certain conservation strategies for Parma wallabies.

But Professor Wilson said the strategy overlooks the need for more safe havens for these animals, which would provide several benefits including population security in the event of bushfires; facilitating disease and genetics management; and, protecting the species from vehicle collisions and introduced predators.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is building an enclosure at Ngambaa Nature Reserve which will relocate some of the Parma wallabies from Mount Wilson, although the researchers argue more facilities are needed.

"Predator-proof fencing is costly to build and maintain. Government agencies should be working with private landholders to build them in a cost-effective manner and encourage greater collaboration between zoos, nature reserves and commercial investors," Professor Wilson said.

Samaa Kalsia from the Australian Wildlife Services said the actions outlined in the Save Our Species strategy are "aspirational rather than realistic of what government agencies alone can achieve."

"A lot of the threats to Parma wallabies outlined by the New South Wales government is actually indicative of a lack of knowledge or an insufficient understanding about the animals' habitat and food requirements and the extent of the impact of predation by foxes, among other concerns," Ms Kalsia, who is a co-author of the paper alongside Professor Wilson, said.

"Historically, there hasn't been much research conducted that focuses on Parma wallabies, and this is further contributing to the species' elevated risk of extinction.

"The state government's conservation plan also doesn't outline any incentives for private landowners to implement measures that help Parma wallabies.

"It's unlikely the threats to these animals will be addressed unless governments facilitate rather than inhibit the creation of sanctuaries like the one at Yengo, Mount Wilson and others at Barrington Tops and Bannockburn."