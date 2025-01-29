Over 1/3 of parents say their child has experienced dental problems that reflect oral hygiene habits

More than one in three parents say their child has faced issues like tooth decay, cavities, stained teeth, gum concerns or tooth pain over the past two years, a national poll suggests.

And these problems were linked to children's oral care routine, more commonly experienced among those who skipped dental hygiene recommendations or followed them less often, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health.

"Maintaining oral health from a young age, including regular brushing and flossing, helps prevent tooth decay, gum disease and other issues that make it difficult for children to eat and speak clearly," said Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark, M.P.H.

"Over a third of parents in our poll reported their child does not regularly brush twice a day -- the most basic level of oral hygiene."

The nationally representative report is based on 1,801 responses from parents with at least one child aged 4-17 polled in August 2024.

Oral hygiene practices often neglected

Sixty-four percent of parents say their child brushes their teeth twice a day and roughly 60% say brushing lasts for at least two minutes.

But fewer parents say their child consistently follows other oral health recommendations. For example, only a third of parents report their child regularly brushes the tongue, and less than a quarter floss regularly, which helps remove hard-to-reach food remnants between the teeth.

Both the tongue and the crevices between teeth are areas that harbor bacteria that cause tooth decay, gum disease or bad breath, Clark notes.

In between brushing, rinsing the mouth with water after consuming sugary foods or beverages can help to prevent the sugar from adhering to the teeth; however, only 15% of parents report their child regularly uses this strategy.

Overall, just one in five parents say their child does at least four of the top six recommended oral health tasks on all or most days -- with less consistency reported among boys than girls. Children who followed fewer practices and did them less frequently had more oral health challenges.

"Regular oral health prevents plaque buildup and keeps gums healthy by preventing inflammation, bleeding, and infection," Clark said. "Teaching kids the importance of a comprehensive oral hygiene routine sets the foundation for lifelong oral health."

Over a third of parents polled have also noticed that their child has bad breath, which was more common among children who only followed one or less oral hygiene practices all or most days.

Most parents attribute their child's bad breath to "morning breath" or lack of brushing or flossing while less than a quarter cited smelly food, mouth breathing or dental problems.

"Neglecting oral health habits is not only harmful for overall health but can increase the risk of discolored teeth and bad breath, which can be embarrassing for children and cause low self-esteem," Clark said.

To improve oral hygiene, she adds, parents need to find ways to ensure that all family members have enough time in the morning and evening while also making sure children are brushing and flossing correctly.

Dental visits essential for catching problems early

Most parents polled say their child's most recent dentist visit was within the past year, but 7% said it was one to two years ago and 4% said it's been more than two years. Parents reporting their child follows 0-1 oral hygiene recommendations all or most days are also more likely to say their child has not had a dental visit in over a year

The American Dental Association recommends a dental visit every six months to discover early signs of decay, monitor the growth of teeth, and educate children and families on oral hygiene, Clark says.

"Each child's oral health needs are unique. Dentists can provide tailored recommendations; for example, some children will benefit from sealants or fluoride varnish to protect the teeth from sources of decay," she said.

"Early detection allows for timely intervention, often reducing the need for more invasive treatments later."